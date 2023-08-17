Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Ryan Gravenberch; club sent Benjamin Pavard warning, and more - August 17, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to travel to London on Saturday (August 19) to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s men are coming off a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in their league opener earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have been sent a warning regarding their pursuit of Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 17, 2023:

Manchester United eyeing Ryan Gravenberch

Ryan Gravenberch could leave the Allianz Arena this summer.

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Ryan Gravenberch, according to transfer insider Alfredo Pedulla.

The Red Devils are eager to sign another midfielder before the end of the summer and have their eyes on Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat. However, Gravenberch has also turned heads at Old Trafford, and the Premier League giants are monitoring his situation with interest.

The Dutchman has failed to break into the first team since joining Bayern Munich last summer from Ajax. The 21-year-old is already linked with an exit from the Allianz Arena this year, with Liverpool reportedly among the clubs keeping a close eye on him.

Manchester United have now entered the fray as they look to build a squad to mount a sustained run in the UEFA Champions League. The Red Devils have already enquired about Gravenberch's availability this summer.

Red Devils sent Benjamin Pavard warning

Benjamin Pavard has admirers at Old Trafford.

Journalist Jonathan Johnson has sent Manchester United a warning regarding their pursuit of Benjamin Pavard.

The French defender is likely to leave Bayern Munich this summer, and the Red Devils are looking to bring him to Old Trafford. The Premier League giants have reportedly identified him as a replacement for Harry Maguire.

In his column for Caught Offside, Johnson said that a move for the 27-year-old could be a gamble.

“In Manchester, he could reunite with former France teammate Raphael Varane, while his versatility would be a welcome addition for Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

"I would not be surprised if a move does happen, given that both Bayern and Pavard seem to recognise that they will separate in the future,” said Johnson.

He continued:

“However, Pavard has proven difficult to manage for both Bayern and France, so Ten Hag has been warned about his tricky character. It could be a bit of a gamble, but it seems to be one that United have deemed worth taking.”

Pavard is eager to join Manchester United, but the transfer would depend on Maguire’s future.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka speaks highly of Erik ten Hag

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been one of the most improved players under Erik ten Hag.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has opened up on his learning experience under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

The English right-back initially dropped down the pecking order under Ten Hag last season. However, he improved by leaps and bounds to end the season on a high. Speaking to the Red Devils’ website, Wan-Bissaka is optimistic of becoming even better under Ten Hag.

“It’s been good, especially for myself. I’ve learned a lot under him. And there’s more to come, more improvement to be done. So, yeah, I’m happy. He’s helped the team. You can see the team’s transition has changed,” said Wan-Bissaka.

He continued:

“On the pitch, just where to be at certain times, be more aggressive going forward, and just how I can help the team.

"Since I’ve been under him, the manager has taught me a lot, and you just want to improve more and keep learning more, especially from someone like him. So I’ve enjoyed that.”

The Englishman also opened up on his impressive tackling prowess.

“I was never taught it, to be honest, it’s just a natural thing. I realised that I was alright at tackling, like, age 18. And then it caught a few eyes, so I started to focus more on it. And that’s how I’ve got here.

"From the praise and the coaches, I gain confidence. So when the opportunity comes, I’m ready, you know. I’m not half-hearted when it comes to going into a challenge,” said Wan-Bissaka.

Wan-Bissaka started Manchester United’s opening game against Wolverhamton Wanderers and is likely to start at Spurs at the weekend.