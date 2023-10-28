Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Sebastian Caceres; Jadon Sancho likely to leave, and more - October 28, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to face Manchester City at Old Trafford in the season's first Manchester Derby on Sunday (October 29) in the Premier League. The Red Devils are buoyed by their midweek win over Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, the Premier League giants are interested in Club America defender Sebastian Caceres. Elsewhere, attacker Jadon Sancho is likely to leave Old Trafford in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on October 28, 2023:

Manchester United eyeing Sebastian Caceres

Manchester United are interested in Sebastian Caceres, according to 90 Min. The Uruguayan defender has earned raved reviews with his performances for America. The 24-year-old has also been impressive with his national team under Marcelo Bielsa, and his efforts have turned heads at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag remains on the hunt for a new defender, with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof linked with an exit. The Dutch manager wants to rope in an able back-up for Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez and has his eyes on Caceres.

Manchester United could face competition from Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Atletico Madrid for his services, though.

Jadon Sancho likely to leave

Jadon Sancho is unlikely to play again for Manchester United.

Jadon Sancho is likely to leave Manchester United this January, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English forward is training away from the first team following a public fallout with Ten Hag. The 23-year-old has been a disappointment since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2021.

Romano told Give Me Sport that a loan move is the most likely possibility in the winter.

"In this case, we have to see if there's going to be a permanent transfer. It’s never easy to receive important proposals in January, otherwise, that could obviously mean a loan move until the end of the season and then decide together in summer 2024 what they want to do.

"But, for sure, the expectation day by day is for Sancho to leave the club in the January transfer window," said Romano.

Sancho hasn't played for the Red Devils since coming off the bench in the 3-2 league win at home over Nottingham Forest in August.

Erik ten Hag's position at Old Trafford under threat

Erik ten Hag's position at United isn't secure, according to Arsenal legend Martin Keown.

The Dutch manager enjoyed an impressive debut season after taking charge at Old Trafford last summer. However, he has endured a difficult start to the new season, struggling with injuries and lack of form so far.

Keown told talkSPORT that the Red Devils have failed to convince under Ten Hag so far:

"I don’t see convincing performances from Manchester United at the moment.

"I see scrambling-over-the-line wins. They don’t control games, and they have the players to do that. Then you look at the manager and you wonder if he’s out of his depth," said Keown.

He continued:

"If this was Mourinho in situ, then I’m pretty certain all the former players would be on the bandwagon saying they want him out.

"I don’t know if his (Ten Hag’s) public relations are very good, but what I’m seeing with my own eyes, I don’t see a convincing performance. Because he’s getting results, he’s in there fighting, and he’s got a chance."

The Dutchman's team have lost six of their 13 games across competitions this season, including four in the league.