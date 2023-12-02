Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Serhou Guirassy; Juventus in talks for Jadon Sancho, and more - December 2, 2023

Manchester United suffered a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Saturday (December 2) in the Premier League. The result saw Erik ten Hag’s team drop down to seventh in the league table.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in VfB Stuttgart forward Serhou Guirassy. Elsewhere, Juventus are in talks to sign wantaway United attacker Jadon Sancho.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 2, 2023:

Manchester United eyeing Serhou Guirassy

Manchester United are interested in Serhou Guirassy, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The VfB Stuttgart forward has been in fine form this season, racking up 17 goals and two assists in 12 games across competitions. His efforts have caused a stir at Old Trafford, with Ten Hag keen to add more bite to his underwhelming attack in the winter.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Red Devils could sign the Guinea forward for just €17.5 million in January.

“Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy also has a release clause in his contract, and it’s super cheap at just €17.5m. He’s scoring lots of goals in the Bundesliga, and he’s available in the January transfer window,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“I told you last month about this clause and many clubs – in Germany, in Italy, in England and in different countries – are considering this deal.

"We’ve heard rumours about Manchester United and Newcastle and both have asked for information about Guirassy. ... Guirassy, for that money, could be a very interesting opportunity.”

Ten Hag brought in Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta this summer. However, the Danish striker has endured a difficult start to the season, especially in the Premier League, where he's scoreless in 10 games.

Juventus in talks for Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho is wanted in Turin.

Juventus are in talks with Manchester United regarding a possible move for Jadon Sancho in January, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The English forward is an isolated figure at Old Trafford at the moment, following a public rift with Ten Hag. Sancho has been banished from the first team as a result and hasn’t played for the club since the end of August.

The Red Devils have run out of patience with the player and are looking to move him on. The Bianconeri are interested and have established contact with the club to understand the requirements for a deal.

The Serie A giants are also talking to the player’s camp and could look for a loan deal with an option to buy.

Red Devils confident in midfield duo

Mason Mount joined Manchester United this summer.

Manchester United are confident that Sofyan Amrabat and Mason Mount will both come good at Old Trafford.

The Moroccan midfielder joined the club from Fiorentina on a season-long loan, while Mount was signed from Chelsea for a reported fee of £55 million. Neither player has managed to convince yet and are peripheral figures in the squad right now.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, though, Romano said that the Red Devils believe that Mount and Amrabat simply need time to settle into their new home.

“Man Utd are very confident. They know this (adaptation) will take some time, of course.

"It’s a new country for players like Amrabat. The league is new and a new city, so many things are changing and will take some time. But they're happy with the squad they have,” said Romano.

He continued:

“With Mount, he’s had some bad luck with the injuries, but the player is trying to return as soon as possible.

"They all want to focus now on the results. It’s a crucial moment, especially in the Champions League, and then in the second part of the season, we will see how they will go.”

Mount is currently sidelined with an injury.