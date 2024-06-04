Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Sporting ace; club want Mohamed Kudus, and more - June 4, 2024

Manchester United are expected to have an eventful summer after a rather underwhelming 2023-24 campaign. Erik ten Hag's men finished eighth in the Premier League, but the FA Cup win meant that they qualified for Europe.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Sporting defender Goncalo Inacio. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have set their sights on West Ham United forward Mohammed Kudus.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 4, 2024:

Manchester United eyeing Goncalo Inacio, says Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United are planning to move for Goncalo Inacio this summer, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The Premier League giants are expected to reinforce their backline this year, with Raphael Varane set to leave.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are also staring at uncertain futures, so a new defender has become a priority. Inacio enjoyed a fine season with Sporting, registering 49 appearances across competitions, most of which were starts. His efforts have apparently convinced the Premier League giants.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that Manchester United want two new defenders this summer.

“United are also working on a right footed centre-back as a priority this summer – Jean-Clair Todibo, Jarrad Branthwaite and Gleison Bremer are on the list, but they also want one more centre-back – a left footed one," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"It’s not decided yet but it’s a possibility they are considering internally, and one player they have been scouting is Goncalo Inacio from Sporting Lisbon."

The transfer guru added that Liverpool also have their eyes on Inacio, who has a €60 million release clause in his deal.

“Inacio is being scouted and monitored by United, but also by Liverpool, and he has a €60m release clause in his contract with Sporting. These clubs are showing an interest in Inacio, so let’s see if they decide to start a proper negotiation," wrote Romano.

He concluded:

“This could be an interesting situation to follow as many clubs around Europe are looking for left footed centre-backs, and United and Liverpool could be in the race for Inacio so keep an eye on this one.”

Benfica starlet Antonio Silva has also been linked with the Red Devils by multiple reports.

Red Devils want Mohammed Kudus

Manchester United are interested in Mohammed Kudus this summer, according to The Mirror. The Ghanaian forward joined West Ham United from Ajax last year and has been a revelation.

Kudus registered 18 goals and set up seven in 48 outings across competitions in the 2023-24 season. His efforts have apparently turned heads at Old Trafford, with Ten Hag keen for attacking reinforcements this summer. The Red Devils fared poorly in front of the goal this season, so changes are due ahead of the new campaign.

Antony has especially been underwhelming since arriving two summer ago. Kudus could be an upgrade on the Brazilian, and his ability to operate on either flanks could also be an added bonus.

The 23-year-old played under Ten Hag at Ajax and could be open to a reunion at Old Trafford. However, Kudus is under contract with the Hammers till 2028, so prising him away won't be easy.

Bruno Fernandes not a priority for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are not prioritising a move for Bruno Fernandes this summer, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Portuguese midfielder has been outstanding for Manchester United since arriving from Sporting in 2020. However, the player's future remains up in the air ahead of the summer.

Recent reports have suggested that the Bavarians are planning to move for him this year. However, Plettenberg has refuted those claims. The German giants have Jamal Musiala and Thomas Muller for the position, so Fernandes won't be guaranteed regular game time if he moves to the Allianz Arena.

That will certainly be good news for the Red Devils, who are hoping to get back to their best under new minority owners INEOS. Fernandes has been indispensable for the club and is likely to be central to their future plans.