Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Victor Osimhen; Erik ten Hag job under threat, and more - October 10, 2023

Manchester United have been slow off the blocks this season, managing just five wins in 11 games across competitions, losing six. The Red Devils are tenth in the Premier League after eight games.

Meanwhile, the Old Trafford outfit are willing to break the bank for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Elsewhere, Erik ten Hag’s job at Old Trafford remains under threat despite the last-gasp 2-1 league win over Brentford at home last weekend.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on October 10, 2023:

Manchester United eyeing Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are planning a colossal move for Victor Osimhen, according to Calciomercato.

The Nigerian is among the most feared striker in European football at the moment following his exploits with Napoli. The 24-year-old powered the Italian side to the Serie A title last season and has started the new campaign in similar form.

Osimhen has six goals and one assist in 10 appearances across competitions for Napoli. However, his future at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium is up in the air following a social media fallout with the club.

The 24-year-old’s contract expires in 2025, but he hasn’t signed a new deal yet. The Red Devils are keeping a close eye on the situation and could move for the player next summer if he decides not to renew his stay with the Partenopei.

Manchester United brought in Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta this summer, but the 20-year-old is not finished material yet. Osimhen could hit the ground running at Old Trafford and make the Red Devils a force to reckon with. The Premier League giants are even willing to pay a premium for the Nigerian.

Erik ten Hag job under threat

Erik ten Hag’s job remains under threat despite the comeback win over Brentford last weekend, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Dutch manager took charge of Manchester United last summer and registered a decent debut campaign. However, the Red Devils have struggled for form in the current season, and Ten Hag has begun to feel the heat.

The pressure was temporarily eased following the win over the Bees. However, Jacobs told Give Me Sport that things could go downhill pretty quickly at Old Trafford.

“Sources indicate that Ten Hag’s job is safe as safe as a football manager’s job can be when results are not going Manchester United's way.

"And it's all very well giving him the backing now, but it's quite clear if they don't start going on a run in the Premier League and if they don't get out of their Champions League group, then any Manchester United manager would, in theory, be under threat,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

“This is still the Manchester United of old. It's the same culture. It's the same chopping and changing style hierarchy. It's the same false dawn after false dawn that we've seen pretty much with every manager since Alex Ferguson.

"So Ten Hag will know that at a club like Manchester United, you can't get away with even a mini bad run, and Manchester United are more than a mini bad run.”

Scott McTominay scored an injury time double to help Ten Hag's team enter the international break on a positive note.

Jadon Sancho not generating interest from Serie A

Jadon Sancho has been a shadow of his former self at Old Trafford.

Jadon Sancho has failed to generate interest from Juventus and AS Roma, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizo Romano.

The English forward’s future at Manchester United hangs in the balance following a public fallout with Ten Hag. With the situation showing no signs of improving, the 23-year-old is heavily backed to leave Old Trafford in 2024.

Romano told the The Debrief podcast that a return to Germany appears the most likely option for Sancho at the moment.

“I was checking about Juventus and Roma, but, at the moment, they are not looking for a player in Jadon Sancho’s position. They are happy with the players they have, so there is nothing concrete,” said Romano.

He continued:

“We have to keep an eye on German clubs because Sancho did very well in the Bundesliga, but nothing has been decided by Borussia Dortmund – it will be important to see what competitions they are in in the second half of the season.

"For United, they are still waiting to see if Sancho will apologise or not. It’s not going to be that easy, but if he doesn’t apologise, then the January window will be the only solution.”

Sancho joined the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 but never really got going at Old Trafford, bagging 12 goals and six assists in 82 games across competitions.