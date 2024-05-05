Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Vitor Roque, PSG advised to target Marcus Rashford, and more - May 5, 2024

Manchester United are putting together final preparations ahead of their game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday, May 6, in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's team are eighth in the league table after 34 games, but can go back up to sixth with a win.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Vitor Roque. Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been advised to move for Marcus Rashford this summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from May 5, 2024.

Manchester United eyeing Vitor Roque

Vitor Roque is wanted at Old Trafford

Manchester United are planning to sign Vitor Roque on loan this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Brazilian forward joined Barcelona in January this year with a huge reputation but has struggled for game-time under Xavi. The Catalans are considering a loan deal to help him play regularly next season and the Red Devils are interested.

The Premier League giants are already in touch with their La Liga counterparts to facilitate a deal ahead of the new campaign. Erik ten Hag wants to add more firepower to his frontline, with Anthony Martial set to end his stay at Old Trafford this summer. Vitor Roque could push Rasmus Hojlund to realize his full potential and the competition could benefit both players. A loan move could also help the club spend funds on reinforcing other areas of the pitch.

PSG advised to target Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford's future has been subject to speculation of late

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes PSG should target Marcus Rasford as a possible replacement for Kylian Mbappe. The French superstar will leave the Ligue 1 champions this summer, and is likely to join Real Madrid. The Parisians are already scouting the market for replacements and Rashford has been named as a candidate by multiple reports.

Agbonlahor recently said that a move to the Parc des Princes could help Rashford regain his lost form.

“What makes sense is, Kylian Mbappe is talking about moving to Real Madrid so if I was PSG, I would want to buy Rashford. He’s got that speed and when he’s happy he will be the main man at PSG when Mbappe leaves, and you could see the Rashford of old," said Agbonlahor (via DAZN).

He continued:

“Manchester United may get £90m from him so why not use the money elsewhere? He’s not happy, he looks angry at the fans and is tweeting at the fans and doesn’t seem in a good place. He’s not happy when he scores, he looks like a player who has been at the club too long and maybe it’s a good move for everyone.”

Rashford has scored eight goals and provided five assists in 40 outings across competitions this season for Manchester United and his future remains up in the air.

Red Devils receive Thomas Tuchel boost

Thomas Tuchel has admirers at Old Trafford

Thomas Tuchel is ready to move to the Premier League for his next assignment, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The German manager is all set to leave Bayern Munich this summer and wants to return to football management immediately. Manchester United could consider a managerial change following the team's struggles this season under Erik ten Hag. Recent reports have suggested that Tuchel's name has been doing the rounds at Old Trafford.

In his column for Caught Offside, however, Romano added that the German manager isn't discussing his future with any clubs right now.

“Thomas Tuchel is not speaking to any other club at the moment, his full focus is on the Champions League. Then of course if he leaves Bayern he’s open to considering opportunities, and I’m told he’d be more than happy to return to the Premier League one day,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“The only chance to stay at Bayern now is if the board members will ask him to do so and present a new project. Let’s see if they will do that because at this point they haven’t yet.”

Tuchel enjoyed great success with Chelsea during his short stint at Stamford Bridge, winning the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, as well as the FIFA Club World Cup.