Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Youri Tielemans; Napoli urged not to offload Victor Osimhen, and more - February 6, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to face Leeds United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Wednesday (February 8).

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Youri Tielemans, according to journalist Ben Jacobs. Elsewhere, Italian coach Gianluca Atzori has advised Napoli not to let go of Victor Osimhen this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on February 6, 2023:

Manchester United eyeing Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United could make a move for Youri Tielemans at the end of the season, according to Ben Jacobs. The Belgian midfielder’s contract with Leicester City runs out this summer. The Foxes are yet to tie him down to a new deal, and the 25-year-old is largely expected to depart for free this year.

The Red Devils are likely to have a busy summer ahead, and Tielemans could be among the players they target. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said that Erik ten Hag’s presence at Old Trafford could convince Tielemans to move.

“I think that Tielemans was not too sold on Manchester United under previous managers. But with Erik ten Hag turning things around, if Manchester United qualify for the Champions League, that could be a real option for them,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs went on to add that Arsenal are also hot on the heels of the Belgian.

“If they lose a midfielder, they might feel like a box-to-box midfielder or an attacking midfielder, like Youri Tielemans, he could be the type of player that not only balances the books a little bit but can chip in with some goals and help add a little bit of control into central midfield. Manchester United and Arsenal are still two to watch,” said Jacobs.

Tielemans has registered four goals and one assist in 27 games across competitions this season for Leicester.

Napoli urged not to offload Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is wanted at Old Trafford.

Gianluca Atzori reckons Napoli should never let Victor Osimhen leave. The Nigerian striker is a target for Ten Hag this year, with the Dutch manager eager to bring in a new No. 9 to lead the line. Osimhen has been in red-hot form for the Serie A leaders this season.

Speaking recently to Napoli Magazine, as cited by Soccer Net, Atzori said that Napoli would struggle to replace the Nigerian.

“I would never let Osimhen go, even if in today’s football nobody is non-transferable. The cycle can be opened, provided that good players integrate with the best in the squad. Then, if Napoli are good enough to let Osimhen leave and sign a better striker, hats off. But it’s not that easy,” said Atzori.

Osimhen has amassed 17 goals and four assists in 21 games across competitions this season for the Serie A side.

Red Devils monitoring Yannick Carrasco

Yannick Carrasco is likely to depart the Wanda Metropolitano this year.

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Yannick Carrasco, according to AS via Sport Witness.

The Belgian forward is surplus to requirements at Atletico Madrid and is likely to be offloaded at the end of the season. The 29-year-old’s contract with Los Rojiblanocs runs out next summer, but the club want to see the back of him this year.

Barcelona are the favourites to secure Carrasco and reportedly already have a €20 million deal in place for the player. However, should they decide not to pursue the option, the Red Devils could pounce on the Belgian.

Ten Hag is spoilt for choice in attack, so a move for Carrasco definitely makes little sense. Any outgoings this summer, though, could prompt the club to move for Carrasco.

