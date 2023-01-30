Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eying new midfielder; club hopeful of Marcus Rashford stay, and more - January 30, 2023

Manchester United next face Nottingham Forest in the second leg of the EFL Cup semifinals on Wednesday (February 1) at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag's men arrive at the game on good form and also have a 3-0 lead in the tie from the first leg.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are contemplating midfield reinforcements following the unfortunate injury to Christian Eriksen. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit are hoping Marcus Rashford will stay at the club for a long time, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on January 30, 2023:

Manchester United contemplating midfield reinforcements

Christian Eriksen picked up an injury in the FA Cup.

Manchester United are considering a move for a new midfielder following the recent injury to Christian Eriksen, according to The Metro. The Danish international was subject to a nasty challenge from Andy Carroll during the win against Reading. The 30-year-old was later seen leaving Old Trafford on crutches.

Eriksen joined the Red Devils on a free transfer last summer and has since proven to be one of the signings of the season. He's the conductor of Ten Hag's midfield orchestra, so his absence could hurt the club as they fight on four fronts. Ten Hag is unwilling to take any chances as he prepares to play 19 games in the next 57 days.

The midfielder left Old Trafford on crutches Andy Carroll did not receive a card for this challenge on Christian Eriksen.The midfielder left Old Trafford on crutches Andy Carroll did not receive a card for this challenge on Christian Eriksen.The midfielder left Old Trafford on crutches 💔 https://t.co/7w1eZC8xLz

Should the initial scan reveal a lengthy spell on the sidelines, the Premier League giants are likely to move for a new midfielder this month. Eriksen has played 31 games across competitions this season, registering two goals and nine assists.

Red Devils hopeful of Marcus Rashford stay

Marcus Rashford has generated a stir with his recent form.

Manchester United remain hopeful of extending Marcus Rashford's stay at Old Trafford, according to Dharmesh Sheth.

The English forward has been on fire this season, generating attention from clubs across the continent. The 25-year-old is in the final 18 months of his contract with the Red Devils but is yet to sign an extension.

Rashford has emerged as a vital cog in Ten Hag's attack this season. The Dutch manager has rejuvenated the Englishman since taking charge last summer and has him firing on all cylinders. Ten Hag remains eager to keep Rashford at Old Trafford and has also publicly urged the player to sign an extension.

GOAL @goal This is Marcus Rashford's time This is Marcus Rashford's time 😤 https://t.co/Al85zsdpGk

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Sheth said that the 25-year-old is happy at Manchester United.

"United want him to stay obviously; the information we have is that Rashford is very happy Manchester United is his club. So if they can come to an agreement, then they’ll hope that Rashford will commit his long-term future to the club," said Sheth.

Rashford has amassed 18 goals and six assists in 30 games across competitions this season for the Red Devils.

Manchester United were not interested in Malo Gusto, says Fabrizio Romano

Malo Gusto (right) joined Chelsea this month.

United were not in talks to sign Malo Gusto, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The French right-back joined Chelsea from Lyon this month and has been loaned back to the Ligue 1 side. Recent reports claimed that the Red Devils were also monitoring the 19-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝🏻



French RB was also approached by another English club but he was 100% focused on Chelsea. Malo Gusto: “I chose Chelsea because it's a very big club and I very like the big project. Very happy to be here - I also like the city”.🤝🏻 #CFC French RB was also approached by another English club but he was 100% focused on Chelsea. Malo Gusto: “I chose Chelsea because it's a very big club and I very like the big project. Very happy to be here - I also like the city”. 🔵🤝🏻 #CFCFrench RB was also approached by another English club but he was 100% focused on Chelsea. https://t.co/iJm6DJhfZk

Ten Hag was previously believed to be interested in bolstering his right-back position.

However, the recent performances of Aaron Wan-Bissaka have eased the need for a new face to compete with Diogo Dalot. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that some other English clubs were interested in the player.

“I’m not aware of any attempt or bid from Manchester United, despite some reports that they were in contact. It was another English club trying to sign Malo Gusto, I’m told; but Man United were not working to sign him,” said Romano.

Gusto has appeared 15 times this season for Lyon and has registered one assist.

