Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eying Serge Gnabry, Samir Handanovic slams Andre Onana, and more - September 18, 2023

Manchester United have endured a rocky start to their new campaign. Erik ten Hag's team have won two and lost three of their five games in the league.

In terms of transfer, the Red Devils are interested in Serge Gnabry. Elsewhere, Samir Handanovic has criticized Andre Onana for his attitude at Inter Milan.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from September 18, 2023.

Manchester United eying Serge Gnabry

Manchester United are planning to move for Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry next year, according to Fichajes.net.

The Red Devils are looking to upgrade their attack following the recent setbacks with Antony and Jadon Sancho. The Brazilian has been given time off as he deals with a personal issue, while Sancho has been banished from the first team as a disciplinary action. The situation has highlighted a lack of cover in Erik ten Hag's attack, which the Dutch manager wants to address soon.

Gnabry has emerged as an option, with Bayern Munich willing to let him go for €60.

The Frenchman has been outstanding for the Bavarians and also has Premier League experience after rising through the ranks at Arsenal. He made 11 appearances in the English top flight, contributing one goal and one assist. He could be a natural fit in the right-forward role at Manchester United.

Samir Handanovic slams Andre Onana

Former Inter Milan goalkeeper Samir Handanovic has slammed Andre Onana for his comment about life with the Nerazzurri.

The Cameroonian left the Serie A giants this summer to join Manchester United but has registered a tough start to life at Old Trafford. Onana had previously stated that he struggled at the start of his tenure with Inter and Handanovic was least pleased with that assessment.

Onana joined Inter from Ajax in 2022. Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Slovenian insisted that Onana's behavior during the first two months at the San Siro wasn't good.

"I liked those words, but I didn't like his behaviour in the first two months, when he didn't play. Then he told the truth, and it must be added that I was always consistent with him and even helped him ," said Handanovic.

He continued:

"No-one, however, said that last season I had injuries that penalised me, a broken wrist, a broken finger and a strained calf. But I always went on the bench with the team even when I was unavailable. And I would never go against the club out of belonging to the club and the fans."

Onana has registered just one clean sheet from five appearances for the Red Devils this season.

Jadon Sancho advised to step up his performances

Journalist Dean Jones has advised Jadon Sancho to step up his efforts to prove himself at Manchester United.

The English forward has grabbed headlines following a standoff with Erik ten Hag. He has been removed from first-team training by the Red Devils and is currently training by himself.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that the entire saga has been blown out of proportion.

"The problem he has is that ten Hag was asked a straightforward question about why Sancho was not involved and he gave a very short, straight answer. And if he hasn’t been meeting ten Hag’s expectations then he’s within his right to say that," said. Jones.

"It has been blown up into a huge story but United could state there was no true agenda here and that the manager was just answering a question," he added.

He continued:

"Sancho has to accept the situation he is in right now because it is very hard for him to come out on top until he starts putting in performances that genuinely show that he is capable of being an important player for United. When you make a transfer that is as high profile as the one he made to Old Trafford, drama tends to follow it if things do not go well."

Sancho has been a shadow of his former self since arriving at Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund in 2021. He has contributed 12 goals and six assists in 82 games for the Red Devils.