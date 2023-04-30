Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils have Harry Kane advantage; club leading race for Achraf Hakimi, and more - April 30, 2023

Manchester United face Aston Villa on Sunday (April 30) at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's men will be eager to pick up a win after a disappointing 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur in midweek.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have an advantage in the race to sign Spurs striker Harry Kane. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit are leading the race for Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on April 30, 2023:

Manchester United have Harry Kane advantage

Harry Kane is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have a major advantage in their pursuit of Harry Kane, according to journalist Alex Crook.

The Red Devils are hot on the heels of the English striker, who's a priority target for Ten Hag this summer. The Dutch manager wants a new No. 9 to spearhead his attack next season following the goalscoring woes of his current crop of strikers.

Ten Hag's team have struggled due to their poor form in front of goal this season. Anthony Martial's injury troubles have shown no end, while Wout Weghorst's finishing has left a lot to be desired. Manchester United are eyeing Kane as the answer to their striking conundrum, but they also have Napoli's Victor Osimhen on their radar.

Kane enters the final year of his contract with Tottenham Hotspur this summer but is unlikely to sign a new deal. Spurs could be forced to cash in on their star man at the end of the season to prevent losing him for free in 2024.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Crook said that Old Trafford is Kane's only realistic destination if he decides to stay in the Premier League.

"Yeah, I think so, because if you look at it, he’ll push for a move. I don’t think they would sell him to Chelsea or Arsenal. Manchester City don't need him now because they’ve got Haaland. So, if he stays in this country, they can only do business with Man Utd," said Crook.

Kane gave a fabulous account of his playmaking abilities in midweek, helping his team earn a point against the Red Devils.

Red Devils leading race for Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi (left) has admirers in the Premier League.

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Achraf Hakimi, according to Football Insider. Paris Saint-Germain are ready to offload the Moroccan full-back this summer, and the Red Devils are interested in his signature. Ten Hag wants an upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalit, and Hakimi fits the bill.

The player is also wanted by Chelsea, who're looking to add more cover for Reece James to their squad this summer. However, Manchester United are the frontrunners for the 24-year-old at the moment. The Red Devils are even willing to match the Parisians' €50-60 million valuation of the Moroccan.

Manchester United unlikely to target Jurrien Timber this summer, says Fabrizio Romano

Jurrien Timber (left) is unlikely to arrive at Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United are unlikely to return to Jurrien Timber this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Ten Hag failed to bring the Dutch defender to Old Trafford last summer. The 21-year-old has gone from strength to strength this season with Ajax, prompting talks of a move to greener pastures.

The Red Devils have been linked to the player again, but in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the club have other priorities this summer.

"Jurrien Timber’s situation will be clarified soon in the market and not late August as for Antony last year. Timber wants to try a new experience; that’s why he signed a short term deal last summer,” wrote Romano.

He added:

"English and German clubs are interested; for United, it still depends on how much they want to invest in that position as a new striker is their priority for now.”

Manchester United opted to sign Lisandro Martinez last summer, and the move has paid dividends, with 'Licha' being among the best defenders in the league.

