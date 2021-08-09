Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils hoping to use PSG's pursuit of Lionel Messi to their advantage, club set £50m price tag on French star, and more - 8th August 2021

Manchester United are in the final stages of their preparations for the upcoming season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already brought in Jadon Sancho and Tom Heaton this summer, while a move for Raphael Varane is set to be completed soon.

The Red Devils are aiming for the skies but the Norwegian will still be hoping for a few more changes to his squad in the next couple of weeks.

Manchester United are eager to bring in a new midfielder at Old Trafford this year. The Red Devils are also expected to offload a few players before the end of August. On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 8 August 2021.

Manchester United hoping to use PSG’s pursuit of Lionel Messi to their advantage

Eduardo Camavinga

Manchester United are hoping Paris Saint-Germain’s pursuit of Lionel Messi will give them an advantage in the race for Eduardo Camavinga, according to Daily Mail. The Red Devils are working to bring in a new midfielder this summer and have the Frenchman on their list of targets.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is convinced that Camavinga’s presence would go a long way in completing his team. The Premier League giants are eager to bring the 18-year-old to Old Trafford, but face competition from PSG and Real Madrid for his signature.

However, Manchester United now believe the time is ripe to dive for the Frenchman, thanks to Lionel Messi’s impending move to the Parc des Princes. With the Ligue 1 giants preoccupied in the blockbuster deal, the Red Devils are hoping to steal a march on their rivals.

Los Blancos might also be out of the picture due to their financial woes, so even though Camavinga prefers a move to Spain, Manchester United might have a good chance of securing his services.

Red Devils set £50m price tag on French star

Anthony Martial

Manchester United have set a £50m price tag on Anthony Martial, according to The Mirror. The Red Devils are looking to offload players this summer to raise funds for more transfers and will listen to offers for the Frenchman. Martial has blown hot and cold during his time at Old Trafford and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to move him on.

Inter Milan want to take Anthony Martial on loan and United will agree if they accept their demand that an obligation to buy must be included in any arrangement. United want to recoup most of the £50m they paid to sign Martial. [@MullockSMirror] #MUFC — MUFC Scoop (@MUFCScoop) August 7, 2021

Inter Milan and Everton are both interested in the Frenchman, with the former identifying him as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku. Manchester United want to recuperate the £50m they spent to sign Martial and prefer a permanent deal over loan moves.

Paris Saint-Germain decide on pursuit of Manchester United ace

Paul Pogba

According to The Express via The Athletic, Paris Saint-Germain have decided not to pursue Paul Pogba this summer and will instead try to sign the Frenchman on a free deal next summer. The Ligue 1 side are preparing to welcome Lionel Messi to the Parc des Princes and do not want to breach UEFA’s financial fair play norms by targeting Pogba now.

Lionel Messi's arrival at PSG would mean the French club will end their interest in signing Paul Pogba this summer. [@LaurensJulien] #mufc — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) August 8, 2021

Manchester United remain eager to tie the Frenchman down to a new deal, but if they fail in their attempts, PSG will join the battle for Pogba’s signature next year.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee