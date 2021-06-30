Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils identify Bundesliga star as Paul Pogba replacement, club have to pay £40m for French sensation and more - 30th June 2021

Manchester United are speeding up their efforts to turn this summer into a success. The Red Devils finished second in the Premier League last season, and also managed to reach the final of the UEFA Champions League. A defeat at the hands of Villarreal prolonged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wait for his first trophy as United boss. But the Norwegian is eager to finally fulfill his dream in the upcoming campaign.

Manchester United need reinforcements in the summer to turn that dream into reality. The Red Devils are aiming to bolster their midfield, with Solskjaer already identifying the player he wants to see at Old Trafford before the start of the new campaign.

On that note, let’s look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 30 June 2021.

Manchester United identify Bundesliga star as Paul Pogba replacement

Goretzka" height="565" width="800" /> Leon Goretzka

Manchester United have identified Leon Goretzka as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba, according to Sport Witness via SportBild. The German midfielder is entering the final 12 months of his current contract, similar to Pogba's, and is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal. Goretzka has become a pivotal part of the Bavarian midfield since joining the club in 2018. He registered 32 appearances last season for the Bundesliga side, scoring eight goals.

Update #Goretzka: The bosses of #MUFC told his management in the phone call that they want to replace @paulpogba. He will probably leave the club. But next to @ManUtd there are other clubs from 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 interested in him. Next to #Barca and #RealMadrid. @SPORT1 https://t.co/Ej4io0Mjtz — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 30, 2021

Manchester United have already established contact with Goretzka’s agents to let them know that the Red Devils want the German to replace the Frenchman if he leaves the club. However, the 26-year-old loves Bayern Munich and even though he is listening to offers, he wants to stay at the Allianz Arena. The Premier League giants are not the only clubs interested in him, with Real Madrid and Barcelona also tracking the German.

The Red Devils have to pay £40m for French sensation

Eduardo Camavinga

Manchester United will have to pay £40m to secure the services of Eduardo Camavinga, according to The Hard Tackle via Caught Offside. The Red Devils are interested in the French prodigy, who has a year left on his current contract with Rennes. The Ligue 1 giants are willing to let Camavinga leave for the right price, with Paris Saint-Germain also monitoring the player.

Manchester United have turned their attention to Camavinga because Paul Pogba’s future continues to be uncertain while Nemanja Matic is entering the twilight of his career. The Red Devils are set to initiate talks with the player’s representatives soon and might have to pay agent’s fees in addition to the transfer fee. Interestingly, the Frenchman prefers a move to PSG.

Manchester United begin talks to sign Ruben Neves

Ruben Neves

Manchester United have begun talks to bring Ruben Neves to Old Trafford, according to The Hard Tackle via Dean Smith. The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the Portuguese and are currently negotiating with Wolverhampton Wanderers over a potential deal.

Manchester United are in discussions with Wolves over a potential transfer for Ruben Neves (Eurosport Via MEN) pic.twitter.com/GXQUb2x26u — United Reveal (@United_Reveal) June 29, 2021

Arsenal are thought to be the frontrunners for the 24-year-old, but Manchester United have stepped up their efforts of late. Neves has appeared 176 times for Wolves since joining them in 2017 and has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League over the last three years.

