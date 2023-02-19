Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils identify David de Gea replacement; club eyeing Atalanta defender, and more - February 19, 2023

Manchester United host Leicester City at Old Trafford on Sunday (February 19) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag will be eager to pick up a win to bolster his team's chances of a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have identified a replacement for their first-choice goalkeeper David de Gea. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit are keeping a close eye on an Atalanta defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on February 19, 2023.

Manchester United identify David de Gea replacement

Illan Meslier has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have identified Illan Meslier as the long-term replacement for David de Gea, according to The Sun.

The Spanish goalkeeper is in the final few months of his contract with the Red Devils. The club are working to extend his stay at Old Trafford, albeit with a pay cut. They're willing to offer the 32-year-old £250,000 per week, down from the £375,000 he's currently earning.

De Gea is yet to agree new terms, and even if he commits his future to the club, Manchester United want to sign a successor this summer.

Meslier has been identified as the perfect candidate for the role. With Dean Henderson likely to be offloaded on his return from loan this summer, the Leeds United goalkeeper would initially operate as De Gea’s understudy. He will be expected to eventually replace the Spaniard in the starting XI.

Red Devils eyeing Giorgio Scalvini

Giorgio Scalvini is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Giorgio Scalvini, according to Corriere della Sera via 90 Min.

The 19-year-old has developed in leaps and bounds at Atalanta and is now a first-team regular. His steady rise has earned him admirers at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are likely to be in the market for a new defender this summer.

Harry Maguire is expected to move on for greener pastures after dropping down the pecking order under Ten Hag. Scalvini could be a fabulous addition to the squad and would help mitigate the Englishman’s departure.

The 19-year-old has appeared 20 times across competitions for the Serie A side this season, registering two goals and an assist. However, Manchester United will face competition from Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Liverpool for his signature.

Wout Weghorst eagerly waiting for first Old Trafford goal

Wout Weghorst has featured regularly for United since arriving in January.

Wout Weghorst is looking forward to scoring his first goal in front of the Old Trafford faithful. The Dutch striker joined Manchester United on loan for the rest of the season last month. He scored his first goal for the Red Devils in his third appearance against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup.

Speaking to the club’s website, Weghorst said that he's happy with his performances but admitted that there’s room for improvement.

“It’s good, and I’m happy. That’s the thing that I wanted before I came here, to be part of it, to be important, and the start overall is good. There’s room for improvement, and things can go better, but, as a beginning, the most important thing is that we’re keeping on track like we’re doing now by winning the games,” said Weghorst.

He continued:

“Of course, you want to have as much of a contribution in it by scoring goals and feeling important. There’s a little bit of room for improvement still, but we keep going.”

The Dutchman also said that he's working hard to find the back of the net at Old Trafford, which he believes would be a special moment.

“Whether it’s the first one or not, at the end, as a striker, you want to score goals. That’s the best feeling, the most amazing feeling. That’s what you’re doing it for as a striker,” said Weghorst.

He added:

“I’m waiting for the first one here at Old Trafford. Unfortunately, it’s taken a little bit too long already for myself, but I have to stay quiet and just work really hard and do my thing. Then hopefully that will come soon. I think that will be a special moment.”

Weghorst has one goal and one assist in nine appearances across competitions for Manchester United this season.

