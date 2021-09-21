Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils identify Tottenham Hotspur star as Paul Pogba replacement, club in a three-way battle for French midfielder, and more - 20th September 2021

Manchester United have enjoyed a brilliant start to the current campaign. The Red Devils have won four of their first five games, scoring 13 goals, the most in the league. They are currently tied on points with league leaders Chelsea but sit in third place due to an inferior goal difference.

Manchester United have identified a Tottenham Hotspur star as a replacement for Paul Pogba, whose current deal expires next summer. The Red Devils are engaged in a three-way battle with the Blues and Juventus for a French midfielder.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 20 September 2021.

Manchester United identify Tanguy Ndombele as Paul Pogba replacement

Manchester United want Tanguy Ndombele as Paul Pogba's replacement

Manchester United have identified Tanguy Ndombele as the ideal replacement for Paul Pogba, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Red Devils are sweating on the future of the Frenchman, who is in the final year of his contract. Pogba is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal and could be free to negotiate with foreign clubs in January.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is already preparing contingency plans in the event his midfield maestro leaves Old Trafford. Manchester United will target Ndombele if Pogba leaves the club next summer. The Tottenham Hotspur man has struggled for form since arriving in the Premier League. Ndombele failed to earn the favor of Jose Mourinho, and his situation has not improved under Nuno Espirito Santo.

However, there’s no denying the Frenchman’s qualities, which is why the Red Devils are ready to take him to Old Trafford if Pogba leaves. Manchester United are also considering Franck Kessie as an option, with the Ivorian in the final 12 months of his current contract with AC Milan

Red Devils in a three-way battle for Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni is wanted by quite a few top clubs around Europe

Manchester United are ready to compete with Chelsea and Juventus for Aurelien Tchouameni, according to Transfer Market Web. The Red Devils are planning to bolster their midfield next summer after missing out on quite a few of their targets this year. The Frenchman has emerged as an option, having impressed since joining Monaco in January 2020. Tchouameni is currently being monitored by a host of top clubs around Europe.

Manchester United believe the Frenchman will be an upgrade on Fred and a permanent successor to the aging Nemanja Matic. The Red Devils are also aware that Tchouameni’s presence in the middle of the park would allow them to attack with freedom.

Manchester United interested in Belgian prodigy

Manchester United are interested in Charles De Ketelaere

Also Read

Manchester United are interested in Club Brugge prodigy Charles De Ketelaere, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Red Devils have targeted talented young players under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Belgian ace certainly fits the bill. Still only 20 years old, Ketelaere is tipped to do great things.

Manchester United believe the Belgian could be a cheaper alternative to Erling Haaland. The Red Devils want to secure the services of the Norwegian next summer but are exploring options in the event a move fails to materialize.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar