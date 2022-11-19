Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils initiate steps to facilitate Cristiano Ronaldo departure; Mauricio Pochettino hopeful of Old Trafford opportunity, and more - November 18, 2022

Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s men are three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur but have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have initiated steps to oust Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, Mauricio Pochettino remains hopeful of an opportunity to manage at Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 18, 2022:

Manchester United initiate action against Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at Old Trafford is all but over.

Manchester United have already initiated steps to facilitate Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from Old Trafford, according to The Guardian.

The Portuguese stirred up a hornet’s nest this week in a controversial interview with Piers Morgan. The 37-year-old criticised the club, manager Erik ten Hag and even former teammates Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville.

As expected, that has not gone down well with the Old Trafford hierarchy. The Red Devils have issued a statement announcing that they are working on a response to Ronaldo’s interview.

“Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview. We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion,” said United.

The 37-year-old is unlikely to play for the club again and has already been instructed not to return to Carrington after the World Cup.

Ronaldo has been itching to leave since the summer, and the Premier League giants are now ready to grant his wish. United want the entire episode to be completed as quickly as possible and are also adamant that the player will not receive a payoff.

Mauricio Pochettino hopeful of Old Trafford opportunity

Mauricio Pochettino remains open to taking charge at Old Trafford.

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino reckons he could get a second shot at managing Manchester United.

The Argentinean was close to taking charge at Old Trafford twice recently. Pochettino was among the frontrunners for the job after Old Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in 2021. However, the club opted to bring in Ralf Rangnick.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗣 Mauricio Pochettino on his opportunity to manage #mufc : "Football is timing. It's the moments for it to coincide and for that marriage to happen. Sometimes it's just a matter of timing. I don't believe that trains pass just once." [ @RadioMARCA 🗣 Mauricio Pochettino on his opportunity to manage #mufc: "Football is timing. It's the moments for it to coincide and for that marriage to happen. Sometimes it's just a matter of timing. I don't believe that trains pass just once." [@RadioMARCA]

The Argentinean was also in the mix this summer, but it was Erik ten Hag who emerged as the club’s preferred choice. Speaking to Radio Marca, as cited by Sport Witness, Pochettino said that the timing was not right for him to take charge at Old Trafford.

“Football is timing. It’s the moments for it to coincide and for that marriage to happen. Sometimes it’s just a matter of timing. I don’t believe that trains pass just once,” said Pochettino.

Pochettino is yet to take up a job since parting ways with PSG this summer.

Carlos Aquilera heaps praise on Facundo Pellistri

Facundo Pellistri is yet to make his first-team debut at Old Trafford.

Former Uruguay international Carlo Alberto Aguilera has tipped Facundo Pellistri to become one of the best in the world.

The 20-year-old is yet to break into the first team at Manchester United and has struggled for chances under Erik ten Hag. His agent Edgardo Lasalvia has already said that the player could leave Old Trafford after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking recently, Aguilera lavished praise on Pellistri:

“I saw him for the first time in Las Acacias when he was 10 or 11 years old. At that age, he already had technique in speed. Besides, he was good to watch. Do you know how many kicks they gave him? So many. There is a reason why Manchester United bought him. Facundo is going to be one of the best players in the world. I have no doubts. He has enormous potential,” said Aguilera.

Pellistri is currently with the Uruguay team in Qatar for the World Cup.

