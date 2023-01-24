Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils interested in Napoli striker; club advised to sign English duo, and more - January 24, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to face Nottingham Forest next at the City Ground on Wednesday (January 25) in the first leg of the EFL Cup semifinals. Erik ten Hag’s men will be eager to pick up a win to bolster their chances of securing silverware this season.

Meanwhile, Italian journalist Ciro Vanerato has said that the Red Devils are interested in a Napoli striker. Elsewhere, former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has advised the Old Trafford outfit to sign two English midfielders.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on January 24, 2023:

Manchester United interested in Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Victor Osimhen, according to Ciro Vanerato.

The Nigerian striker has been on a roll for Napoli this season and has generated attention from clubs around Europe. Ten Hag is looking to sign a new world-class No. 9 this summer and has set his sights on the 24-year-old. Chelsea and Real Madrid are also interested in the player.

Speaking recently, as cited by Mondo Napoli, Vanerato said that the Serie A side could ask for €120-140 million for their prized asset.

“Where Osimhen's representatives or the footballer show the desire to gain new experiences elsewhere, Napoli could sell him for very high 120 million or 140 million. Many top clubs are on the Nigerian: first and foremost Real Madrid, because Carlo Ancelotti dotes on him; then Manchester United, Tottenham (if Harry Kane leaves) and Chelsea,” said Vanerato.

Osimhen has appeared 19 times across competitions for Napoli this season, scoring 14 goals and setting up four more.

Red Devils advised to sign English duo

Jude Bellingham is wanted at clubs across the continent.

Stan Collymore has advised Manchester United to secure the signature of Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice. Ten Hag is expected to continue investing in his squad and midfield reinforcements are in order this summer.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore said that the Red Devils need to sign upgrades for Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen.

“I think Man United need midfield upgrades for Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen. On Eriksen – I get why they signed him and why he went to Old Trafford, it was a no-brainer for both at the time, but I thought against Arsenal, it was very obvious that he was one of the weak links,” said Collymore.

He continued:

“If Casemiro is a nailed-on starter, which he is, then McTominay and Eriksen should be surplus to requirements. Sunday proved that United’s midfield, without the Brazilian, cannot compete with the league’s best, such as Arsenal’s trio of Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard.”

Collymore urged Manchester United to sign Rice and Bellingham, pointing out that the duo can transform any midfield. The former has been in stellar form for West Ham United, while the latter has been equally impressive for Borussia Dortmund.

“I think United need two, maybe even three, top-quality midfielders in the summer. Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice are two that are probably going to be available, and if United, or any other club for that matter, could get those two in the same window – what a statement that would be. Those two would transform any side’s midfield – they’re that good,” said Collymore.

Bellingham is likely to ignite a bidding war this summer, while Rice is not short of admirers either.

Manchester United not in talks to sign Marco Reus, says Fabrizio Romano

Marco Reus has suffered with injuries in his career.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Manchester United are not currently in talks to sign Marco Reus.

The German midfielder is in the final six months of his contract with Borussia Dortmund and is likely to be available on a Bosman move this summer. Recent reports have suggested that Ten Hag has held talks with the player’s agent.

However, speaking to United We Stand, as cited by Football Transfer Tavern, Romano said that the Red Devils have not made an approach to sign the 33-year-old.

“I’m told it’s true that they had some conversations with the agents of Marco Reus. He’s one of the players they considered, they spoke to, so it’s true that they had some conversations, but at the same time, I’m told that at the moment, it’s not a negotiation,” said Romano.

He added:

“So Man United didn’t make any bid to Marco Reus, they are not in advanced talks to sign Marco Reus in the summer, so at the moment, is still a quiet situation. It’s just a conversation, and it’s absolutely normal for a top club like Man United to explore options, to speak to agents, to speak to players.”

Reus has registered three goals and four assists from 12 games across competitions for the Bundesliga giants this season.

