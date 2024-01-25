Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils not in Karim Benzema talks, Thomas Tuchel open to Old Trafford job, and more - January 25, 2024

Manchester United are working to get the better of Newport County when the two side meet on Sunday (January 28) in the FA Cup fourth round. Erik ten Hag will be desperate for a win to bolster his chances of picking up the trophy that narrowly eluded him last year. They lost in the final against Manchester City.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are not in talks to sign Karim Benzema. Elsewhere, Thomas Tuchel is open to taking charge at Old Trafford.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from January 25, 2024.

Manchester United not in Karim Benzema talks, says Fabrizio Romano

Karim Benzema is unlikely to arrive at Old Trafford this month

Manchester United are not in talks to sign Karim Benzema this month, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The French forward joined Al-Ittihad from Real Madrid last summer but is reportedly looking to return to European football. Erik ten Hag is in the hunt for a new striker following the struggles of his current crop and Benzema has apparently emerged as an option.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano insisted that the Frenchman would have to take a huge pay cut to arrive back in Europe.

“Every day there are stories about Karim Benzema and there is a lot of excitement about potentially seeing him come back to Europe, but as I keep saying, the only way to see him back in Europe is if he takes a huge pay cut, otherwise it’s impossible,” wrote Romano.

Romano added that despite Anthony Martial’s recent injury, the Red Devils consider a move for Benzema out of their budget.

“We have new rumours about Manchester United because of the injury to Anthony Martial. It’s been confirmed that Martial will be out for ten weeks after surgery, so it’s led to stories that Man United could return for Benzema,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“However, as of today, sources at the club believe this is really unlikely because the package is too expensive, and because of Financial Fair Play. At the moment, even with the Martial injury there are no changes to Man United’s plans because of FFP.

"I’d still keep things open in case they find a good opportunity but there are no concrete names so far, nothing close at this stage, so it remains very quiet.”

Martial is likely to be sidelined until April this year following a groin injury.

Thomas Tuchel open to Old Trafford job

Thomas Tuchel could be an option to replace Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford

Thomas Tuchel is willing to take charge at Old Trafford should the opportunity arise, according to Sport Bild.

The German manager’s future at Bayern Munich remains up in the air, despite only taking charge last summer. The Bavarians are lagging behind Bayer Leverkusen in the title race and missing out on the title could see him face the heat at the Allianz Arena.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are also going through troubled waters. Erik ten Hag has struggled to impress this season and his team have now lost 14 of their 30 games in all competitions. The Dutchman could lose his job if the situation fails to improve and Tuchel could be an option for the Red Devils to consider.

The German manager already has experience of operating with Premier League sides, having guided Chelsea to the UEFA Champions League title in 2022.

Red Devils not planning to offload Antony, says player’s agent

Antony has been off-color this season at Old Trafford

Manchester United are not planning to offload Antony this year, according to the player’s agent Junior Pedroso.

The Brazilian forward has failed to live up to the billing after arriving in a big-money (€100 million) move from Ajax in 2022. Antony is yet to register a goal or an assist this season from 22 games across competitions, prompting speculation regarding his future.

A recent report from The Standard has stated that the Red Devils could offload the 23-year-old amid interest from Saudi Arabia. However, the player’s agent has now brushed aside those rumors.

Speaking to United in Focus, Pedroso insisted that his client remains focused on getting back to his best form with Manchester United.

“Manchester has so far not communicated any interest in transferring him in either the January or summer window. Antony is well aware though that he ‘needs to score and provide assists’ when he returns to the team. Antony is focused on these four months of the season so he can improve his performance, knowing that he needs to score goals and assists,” said Pedroso.

He continued:

“This is his focus. Today our head is on Manchester United. He knows very well that he needs to score, there’s no point in just playing good games, he has to score goals and provide assists. He is very coherent about this. He will come back different, his head has become a little key and certainly in these four months he will show much more than he showed this season.”

The Red Devils will be forced to consider Antony’s future unless he improves rapidly in the second half of the season.