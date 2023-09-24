Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils leading Adrien Rabiot race; club want Aaron Hickey, and more - September 24, 2023

Manchester United secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday (September 23) in the Premier League. Bruno Fernandes scored the only goal of the game to secure his team’s first away win of the season.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are leading the race to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit are interested in Brentford full-back Aaron Hickey.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 24, 2023:

Manchester United leading Adrien Rabiot race

Adrien Rabiot is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are the favourites to sign Adrien Rabiot in 2024, according to Calciomercato.

The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the French midfielder and have been linked with him for a while. The player was expected to leave Juventus this summer but ended up signing a one-year extension instead.

However, his deal expires in 2025, which makes his move next summer quite likely. Rabiot reinvented himself in a progressive role in midfield last season, and Ten Hag is an admirer of the Frenchman.

Despite investing in multiple new faces in the in the middle of the park since arriving at Old Trafford, the Dutch manager hasn't taken his eyes off Rabiot. The Frenchman is attracting attention from multiple clubs across Europe, but Manchester United are in the driving seat.

However, the player's recent performances have forced a change in heart at Turin. The Bianconeri want Rabiot to stay and are even planning to offer him a new deal. Apart from the Red Devils, Newcastle United also have their eyes on the 28-year-old.

Red Devils want Aaron Hickey

Manchester United are interested in Aaron Hickey, according to The Sun. The Red Devils remain in the market for a new full-back in the wake of injury troubles of their current crop. Ten Hag was forced to sign Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham Hotspur on loan this summer following the injury to Luke Shaw.

Tyrell Malacia is yet to kick a ball this season, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is sidelined with a knock. The situation has prompted the Dutch manager to turn to Hickey.

The Scottish full-back is equally comfortable on either flank, which makes him an intriguing prospect for Ten Hag. Hickey has been in fine form for Brentford recently and is likely to cost around £50 million. However, Manchester United face competition from Liverpool and Arsenal for the 21-year-old.

Villarreal eyeing Donny van de Beek

Villarreal are monitoring Donny van de Beek’s situation with interest, according to Fichajes.

The Dutch midfielder has been an enigma at Manchester United and never lived up to his billing since arriving from Ajax in 2020. A reunion with Ten Hag at Old Trafford did little to lift his performances, and the player is now a peripheral figure.

Van de Beek was heavily linked with a move away from the Red Devils this summer but opted to stay. Unfortunately, he's unlikely to break into Ten Hag’s plans, as he remains low down the pecking order.

A move away from the club remains his best bet in turning his career around, and Villarreal are planning to hand him a lifeline in 2024.