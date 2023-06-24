Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils leading Andre Onana race; Chelsea reject Mason Mount offer, and more - June 24, 2023

Manchester United are working to improve their squad after finishing third in the recently concluded campaign. Erik ten Hag's team also won the EFL Cup and reached the FA Cup final.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are the favourites to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer. Elsewhere, Chelsea have turned down a third offer for midfielder Mason Mount.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 24, 2023:

Manchester United leading Andre Onana race

Andre Onana is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are the favorites to secure the signature of Andre Onana, according to Football Insider.

The Red Devils have entered the race to sign the Cameroonian in recent weeks following the uncertainties surrounding David de Gea's future. The Spanish goalkeeper’s contract with the club expires at the end of this month. The Premier League giants have offered him a new deal with reduced wages.

However, the 32-year-old is yet to sign across the dotted line. De Gea is reportedly tempted by a big money transfer to Saudi Arabia this summer and is undecided about his next move.

The situation has prompted Manchester United to look for solutions in the market, and they have found the answer in Onana. Ten Hag has a cordial relationship with the 27-year-old, who played under the Dutch manager at Ajax.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper moved to Inter Milan last summer as a free agent and has been a huge hit at the club. Onana showcased his qualities last season and played a key role in the Nerazzurri’s march to the UEFA Champions League final. Although he ended up on the losing side, the 27-year-old’s performances were highly praised.

Despite Onana's importance to the Serie A giants, his future remains open, and the club could cash in on him to address their financial situation. Ten Hag wants to sign his former player to replace De Gea, and the Red Devils are now planning a reunion this summer.

Chelsea also have their eyes on the 27-year-old, but the player prefers a move to Old Trafford. Inter are likely to let him go for £50 million.

Chelsea reject Mason Mount offer

The Mason Mount saga refuses to come to an end.

Chelsea have turned down a third offer from Manchester United for Mason Mount, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English midfielder is a top target for Ten Hag this summer, and the Red Devils have already seen two previous bids turned down by the Blues. Their latest offer was in excess of £55 million, including add-ons.

However, it has been knocked back by the London giants, as they want £58 million plus a further £7 million in add-ons to let Mount go. The 24-year-old’s contract with Chelsea expires in a year, but he has not yet sign a new deal.

Manchester United are reluctant to go overboard for a player with one year left in his contract. The Red Devils could be tempted to move on to alternate targets, but the Blues are willing to meet in person to resolve the matter.

Borussia Dortmund want Anthony Elanga

Anthony Elanga’s time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end.

Borussia Dortmund are interested in Anthony Elanga, according to The Daily Mail (via Sportsmole).

The Swedish forward is a peripheral figure at Manchester United and could be offloaded this summer. The 21-year-old exploded into the scene under Ralf Rangnick but has failed to build on that progress. He was rarely used by Ten Hag and is already surplus to requirements.

Elanga’s situation is unlikely to improve in the upcoming season, and he could be tempted to leave in search of greener pastures. Dortmund are long-term admirers of the Swedish speedster and failed to secure his signature in January this year.

They have revived their interest in the player now, with the Red Devils ready to let him leave for £10 million. However, BVB face competition from RB Leipzig for the 21-year-old’s services.

