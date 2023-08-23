Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils leading Sofyan Amrabat race; Dean Henderson close to departure, and more - August 23, 2023

Manchester United have endured a mixed start to the new season. Erik ten Hag’s men began the campaign with a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers but lost 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are leading the race to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. Elsewhere, goalkeeper Dean Henderson is close to leaving Old Trafford this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 23, 2023:

Manchester United leading Sofyan Amrabat race

Sofyan Amrabat is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United remain the favourites to sign Sofyan Amrabat, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Moroccan midfielder has been linked with a move to Old Trafford all summer, but the Red Devils have failed to get the deal across the line. Jone told Give Me Sport that Atletico Madrid were eager to sign the 26-year-old, but he has eyes only for the Premier League giants.

“The interest from Atletico Madrid has been so serious for so long that I am slightly surprised he’s still available and waiting, but maybe that shows just how keen he is on Man Utd. We’re getting to crunch time now when he wants to know if this will be feasible,” said Jones.

He continued:

“In the past, there have been plenty of times when a player has prioritised a move to a certain club, but when it comes to it, they turn to another option late on. This fear that Liverpool would join the race has been slightly eased, but the thought of this happening was a bit of a wake-up call.”

Jones added that Manchester United’s failure to offload players is threatening to ruin their plans to sign Amrabat.

“United’s struggle to get players out the door could cost them here, but because of this indication that Amrabat will give them every chance to sort the deal out in the next week, there is still hope.

"I have had really positive updates from the player's side throughout this summer that he wants it to happen,” said Jones.

He concluded:

“It’s pretty crazy to think that a club the size of Man Utd have struggled so badly to complete a deal that doesn’t involve excessive amounts of money compared to the sorts of figures we have seen other midfielders going for.”

Ten Hag has reportedly earmarked the Moroccan as a priority target, but the Red Devils have to sell before they can sanction a deal.

Dean Henderson close to departure

Dean Henderson is likely to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Dean Henderson is edging closer to an exit from Old Trafford, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English custodian was overlooked for the No. 1 spot at Manchester United after the departure of David de Gea this summer. Ten Hag opted to rope in Andre Onana from Inter Milan for the role.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that Crystal Palace are leading the race for Henderson’s services.

“Dean Henderson’s future has also dragged on for a while. Man United always wanted a loan with obligation to buy clause; that is the key point.

"Crystal Palace are currently the favourites to sign him over Nottingham Forest; interest remains there from both sides. I expect him to finally leave United in the next few days,” wrote Romano.

The Englishman spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest and is eager to leave the Red Devils in search of regular football.

Red Devils favourites for Jean-Claire Todibo

Jean-Claire Todibo has admirers at Manchester United.

Manchester United are closing in on Jean-Claire Todibo, according to L’Equipe. The Red Devils are in the market for a new centre-back to replace Harry Maguire, who is likely to leave the club. The Englishman has been removed from captaincy at Old Trafford and is no longer a first-team regular under Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch manager is ready to let Maguire leave and has identified Todibo as his replacement. The 23-year-old has turned his career around since joining Nice and has a €40 million price tag on his head.

His qualities make him a good fit in Ten Hag’s squad, and he could also be a long-term replacement for Raphael Varane at the club.