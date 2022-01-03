Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils legend defends Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba wanted by Newcastle United, and more - 2 January 2022

Manchester United are preparing to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday in the Premier League. The Red Devils need all three points to bolster their case for a top-four finish this season.

Meanwhile, a Manchester United legend has defended Cristiano Ronaldo in the wake of recent criticism. Elsewhere, Paul Pogba is wanted by Newcastle United.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 2 January 2022.

Mikael Silvestre defends Cristiano Ronaldo

Mikael Silvestre has rubbished recent criticism of Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United legend Mikael Silvestre has rubbished recent criticism of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese has been labeled the problem behind The Red Devils’ recent slump. The 36-year-old returned to his old hunting ground at the start of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken little time to adapt at Manchester United. The Portuguese has already registered 14 goals and two assists from 19 games. The 36-year-old has been the difference for The Red Devils in multiple games this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has also been outstanding in the Champions League. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner played a crucial role in helping Manchester United qualify for the knockout stages. Despite his heroics, the Portuguese has been blamed for The Red Devils’ woes this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s off-the-ball work as well as his attitude on the pitch in recent games have been criticized. However, Silvestre refused to accept that the Portuguese had been pulling Manchester United down.

Speaking to The Mirror, the Frenchman hailed the 36-year-old’s impact at Old Trafford so far.

“This comment about him (Cristiano Ronaldo) being a problem is absolute rubbish. Look at the ratio of goals scored to chances created since the start of the season. He wants to win trophies. He didn’t come to United to relax pre-retirement – it’s an even bigger challenge than he’s faced before. Everything he’s done has been positive.”

Paul Pogba wanted by Newcastle United

Paul Pogba is wanted by Newcastle United

Paul Pogba is wanted by Newcastle United, according to Fichajes. The Frenchman is in the final year of his current contract with Manchester United.

The Red Devils have already offered to renew his contract, but the 28-year-old is yet to respond. Pogba has been linked with a move to PSG and Real Madrid. The Magpies have now entered the fray.

Newcastle United are planning to bring Pogba to St. James’ Park as a marquee signing. The Premier League side have the financial muscle to fulfill the Frenchman’s wage demands. However, it is now clear whether the 28-year-old will fancy a move to The Magpies.

Manchester United outcast prefers move to Bayern Munich

Donny van de Beek prefers to join Bayern Munich

Donny van de Beek prefers to join Bayern Munich, according to El Nacional. The Dutchman has been a peripheral figure at Manchester United since arriving at Old Trafford in 2020. Van de Beek failed to cement a place in The Red Devils' starting eleven under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. His fortunes have not improved under new manager Ralf Rangnick.

The 24-year-old wants to leave Manchester United to resurrect his career. Barcelona and Bayern Munich are among his suitors. However, the Dutchman prefers a move to the Bavarians.

