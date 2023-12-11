Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils make Anthony Martial decision; club advised to sign Serhou Guirassy, and more - December 11, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to take on group winners Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (December 12). Erik ten Hag's hopes of qualifying for the knockouts hang on a thread. They need a win and FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray to draw the other game.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have come to a decision regarding the future of attacker Anthony Martial. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have been advised to target VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 11, 2023:

Manchester United make Anthony Martial decision

Anthony Martial's time at Old Trafford is coming to an end.

Manchester United have decided not to take up a one-year extension option in Anthony Martial's contract, according to The Athletic.

The French forward has endured an underwhelming time at Old Trafford in the last few seasons. He's a peripheral figure under Erik ten Hag and is behind new signing Rasmus Hojlund in the pecking order.

The Premier League giants have run out of patience with the 28-year-old, whose time at the club has been crippled with injury woes and indifferent form. Martial's contract expires at the end of the season, but there's an option for an additional year.

However, Manchester United have decided that they will not exercise that clause, which means that the Frenchman will be free to leave in the summer. Martial has 90 goals and 55 assists in 317 appearances across competitions for the club.

Red Devils advised to sign Serhou Guirassy

Journalist Dean Jones has advised Manchester United to sign Serhou Guirassy in January.

The Red Devils have struggled to score this campaign, netting just 18 times in 16 league games, the fewest in the top-14. Ten Hag signed Hojlund from Atalanta this summer on a reported £72 million deal, but the Danish striker has failed to get going, especially in the league, where he's yet to open his account.

Guirassy, though, has been on a roll with VfB Stuttgart, amassing 18 goals and two assists from 14 outings across competitions. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that the Guinea striker would be perfect for Manchester United.

"I think Guirassy is what Manchester United are crying out for right now. He is a goalscorer who is confident and in-form.

"He is looking to project himself onto another level, in his late 20s, and it would be a fantastic opportunity for him to get to that stage in this moment of his career and make the most of it," said Jones.

He continued:

"Manchester United haven't got players like this at the moment. If they're going to dip into the market in January, they have to be signing players that are confident, happy and in-form. They have to try and keep them that way, more importantly."

The 27-year-old's contract with the Bundesliga side runs till 2026.

Jadon Sancho wants to stay in Europe

Jadon Sancho is likely to leave Old Trafford in 2024.

Jadon Sancho is keen to remain in Europe if he leaves United in January, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The English forward is expected to be on his way in the winter after a public tussle with Ten Hag. Juventus are keeping a close eye on his situation, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, and the player also has admirers in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs added that the Red Devils are willing to play the waiting game to get the best deal possible.

"The player wants to stay in Europe, which helps those suitors in both Germany and Italy, whereas Saudi Arabia would be a better deal for Manchester United because they would get a healthy fee.

"In addition to that, the payment terms would be preferable, so it may allow them to move in the market. That's the balance in all of this," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"Manchester United are almost waiting to see who actually comes forward with a credible bid. They may have to, therefore, delay a little bit.

"At the same time, suitors like Juventus are hoping to pre-plan and, obviously, try to get players earlier within the window. There's a real chance, when you add the fact that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is coming in, and it may be a fresh start, in many ways."

Sancho has failed to live up to expectations since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2021, bagging 12 goals and six assists in 82 games across competitions.