Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils monitoring Serhou Guirassy; Juventus end Jadon Sancho pursuit, and more - December 6, 2023

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are monitoring VfB striker Serhou Guirassy. Elsewhere, Juventus have ended their pursuit of United attacker Jadon Sancho.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are monitoring VfB striker Serhou Guirassy. Elsewhere, Juventus have ended their pursuit of United attacker Jadon Sancho.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 6, 2023:

Manchester United monitoring Serhou Guirassy

Serhou Guirassy has admirers at Old Trafford

Manchester United are among the clubs keeping a close eye on Serhou Guirassy, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Guinea striker has been on a roll for VfB Stuttgart this season, amassing 17 goals and two assists in 12 games across competitions. His efforts have turned heads at Old Trafford, while Newcastle United are also hot on his heels.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano sais that the 27-year-old could leave the MNPArena in January.

“I think it’s a possibility that we’ll see Serhou Guirassy move this January after his excellent form at Stuttgart this season. He has a special release clause – very cheap at just €17.5m, and it’s also valid in January, which is not normally the case as they’re usually only for the summer. So it’s a special situation and many clubs are informed. Newcastle are informed, United, but also Italian clubs, German clubs,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“A lot of clubs know very well how this clause works and they are interested in the situation, but at the moment there is still no decision made on player side also, because Stuttgart are trying in every way to convince Guirassy to stay until the end of the season and then leave in the summer, but from what I’m hearing, the possibility for a January move is really concrete.”

He concluded:

“It’s something that the player is also considering, so I’m sure that in the next 2-3 weeks they will keep discussing, especially on player side. It’s more on player side than on club side. I think he has to decide what kind of step he wants to take, and so there are discussions ongoing, but still no clarity whether this Newcastle opportunity is the only one. I think there are many clubs interested in Guirassy.”

Guirassy could be an upgrade on Anthony Martial at Old Trafford.

Juventus end Jadon Sancho pursuit

Jadon Sancho’s future at Manchester United remains up in the air.

Juventus have ended their pursuit of Jadon Sancho, according to Tutto Juve.

The English forward is an isolated figure at Manchester United after being banished from the first team squad by Ten Hag. The Dutch manager took offence to Sancho’s social media post, so the player's future at Old Trafford looks bleak.

The Bianconeri were previously hoping to prise the player away in January. The 23-year-old is also eager to leave the Red Devils to get his career back on track.

However, it now appears that the Italian giants have abandoned their plans, as they deem the move out of their budget.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia backed to join Red Devils

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been a hit with Napoli.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is likely to join a top club like Manchester United, according to transfer guru Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Georgian midfielder has been in explosive form for Napoli recently, registering 18 goals and 22 assists in 61 outings. His efforts have earned him admirers at clubs across Europe.

Speaking recently, as cited by Sport Witness, Di Marzio also named Real Madrid and Barcelona as possible destinations for the 22-year-old.

“I think Kvaratskhelia is a top player and has had an incredible impact at Napoli and in European football. He is still growing. I don’t agree with those who say that Kvara isn’t playing at his talent level this year. I think this is a very difficult year for Napoli and for Kvara himself after Spalletti’s departure,” said Di Marzio.

He continued:

“I am sure that this year we will see a Kvaratskhelia with more character. I don’t know if we’ll see him at Napoli next year, I only know that his destiny is to play for one of the top five clubs in the world like Real Madrid, Barcelona or Manchester United.”

The Georgian’s contract with the Italian champions runs till 2027, so prising him away won’t be easy.