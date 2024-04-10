Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils offer €60 million for Gleison Bremer; Juventus eyeing Mason Greenwood, and more - April 10, 2024

Manchester United will be planning to get the better of Bournemouth when the two sides meet next in the Premier League on Saturday, April 13. Erik ten Hag's team are on a three-game winless league run and desperately need three points against the Cherries.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are eager to sign Juventus defender Gleison Bremer. Elsewhere, Juventus have set their sights on on-loan United attacker Mason Greenwood.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on April 10, 2024:

Manchester United offer €60 million for Gleison Bremer

Gleison Bremer has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are willing to pay €60 million to secure the services of Gleison Bremer, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The Brazilian defender has been a rock at the back for Juventus this season, registering 32 appearances across competitions. His efforts have earned him admirers at Old Trafford, where a new defender has emerged as a priority. Raphael Varane looks set to leave at the end of the season, while Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are also staring at uncertain futures.

The Red Devils are preparing to bring in a new face to strengthen their backline and have identified Bremer as the ideal candidate for the job. They are even willing to offer the Bianconeri a decent fee for the 27-year-old, whose contract with runs until 2028.

The Serie A giants have apparently identified Bologna's Riccardo Calafiori as a possible replacement for Bremer, which means that a deal could be possible this year.

Juventus eyeing Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood is likely to be on the move this summer

Juventus are interested in Mason Greenwood, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The English forward is on loan to Getafe, but his future at Manchester United is all but over following off-field controversies. Greenwood has been quietly impressive with the La Liga side, registering eight goals and five assists in 28 outings across competitions.

His efforts have turned heads at multiple clubs across the continent, including the Bianconeri. Despite the 22-year-old's recent form, the Red Devils are likely to let him go for a decent fee this year, with his contract expiring in 2025.

The Serie A giants are hoping to bring Greenwood to Turin but could face competition from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid for his signature.

Red Devils backed to sack Erik ten Hag

Liverpool insider Neil Jones reckons Manchester United are eyeing replacements for Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils have failed to show any improvements this season under Ten Hag, whose future now remains up in the air. The Premier League giants are miles away from the title race and are also in danger of missing out on European football next season.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jones said that Ten Hag's squad has gifted players but remain unimpressive as a team.

"Manchester United under Erik ten Hag, I’m not entirely sure what they are or what they are trying to be. He says they aim to be 'dominant' with and without the ball, but they are neither, as far as I can see," said Jones.

He added:

"They have some talented individuals who can produce moments of magic – Garnacho, Rashford, Mainoo, Fernandes, Antony – but as a team, I just don’t see the same levels of structure, organisation and desire as at, say, Liverpool or Arsenal or City. Even Tottenham."

Jones pointed out that Manchester United are lagging behind the Reds, Arsenal and Manchester City.

“Two years in, a lot of the blame for that has to fall at Ten Hag’s feet. Either his message isn’t clear, isn’t getting through or he hasn’t got the players to make it work.

"And if it’s the latter, then questions must be asked as to some of those he has brought in. Their better players at the moment are either academy products – Mainoo & Garnacho – or those who he has previously discarded – Maguire & Wan Bissaka," said Jones.

He continued:

“It feels to me like the FA Cup might save Ten Hag this season, but I’d be amazed if United aren’t at least starting to look at their next managerial target, because right now they look miles off the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and City.”

The Red Devils face Coventry City in the FA Cup semifinals later this month.