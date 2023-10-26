Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils plan David de Gea U-turn, Erik ten Hag wanted Harry Maguire exit, and more - October 26, 2023

Manchester United are preparing for the highly-anticipated Manchester Derby this weekend. Erik ten Hag's men arrive at the game on good run of form, having won their last three games across competitions.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are planning to re-sign David de Gea. Elsewhere, Erik ten Hag wanted to offload Harry Maguire this summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from October 26, 2023.

Manchester United plan David de Gea U-turn

David de Gea could make a stunning return to Old Trafford

Manchester United are planning to bring David de Gea back to Old Trafford, according to The Sun. The Spanish goalkeeper was allowed to leave the club this summer at the end of his contract. The Red Devils signed Andre Onana from Inter Milan, and the Cameroonian has endured a shaky start to life in the Premier League so far.

The 27-year-old is likely to miss more than a month's action at the turn of the year due to his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations. Manchester United want to address the situation by roping in de Gea, who is yet to join a club. The Spaniard is an Old Trafford legend, although he struggled to adjust to Erik ten Hag's style of play last season. However, he could be a more than capable backup to Onana for the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag wanted Harry Maguire exit

Harry Maguire has been influential in recent games

Erik ten Hag wanted to cash in on Harry Maguire this summer, according to journalist Beth Tucker. The English defender was heavily linked with an exit from Old Trafford after dropping down the pecking order last season. West Ham United were eager to sign Maguire, but he ended up staying at Manchester United.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Tucker pointed out that ten Hag gave multiple signs that he wanted the Englishman gone.

"Ten Hag wanted to bring in a centre-back during the summer. Jean-Clair Todibo, Kim Min-jae and Benjamin Pavard are all names that ten Hag wanted to bring in. It was no shock to anybody that he didn't want to play Maguire. He took the captaincy off him and I feel that was a big enough sign in itself. He took the captaincy off him when, in pre-season games, you had the likes of Scott McTominay and Tom Heaton being named captain over Maguire," said Tucker.

He continued:

"I think sometimes you've got to read the signs and the actions of the manager. Ten Hag was very open to Maguire leaving. I think he wanted him to leave. Unfortunately, I don't think Maguire wanted to give up his spot quite yet, and I don't think the money was right, especially considering the contract that was going to get put in front of him."

Maguire has worked his way back into the team following the injuries to Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez this season.

Red Devils happy with Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund arrived at Old Trafford this summer

Manchester United are happy with Rasmus Hojlund's impact so far, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Danish striker was signed from Atalanta this summer to address the No. 9 role at Old Trafford. The 20-year-old has registered three goals in ten outings for the Red Devils so far, impressing with his overall style of play.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano added that Manchester United believe in the player's potential.

"He is already making an impact, so they're very happy with the way he entered the dressing room. He tried to experience English football, which is completely different compared to Italian football. They're very happy with him, his attitude and, of course, his skills. But they believe that the potential is for a player worth what they paid, so almost €75million," said Romano.

Hojlund's arrival has relegated Anthony Martial to the bench.