Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils planning Raphael Varane deal; club suffer Viktor Gyokeres blow, and more - January 2, 2024

Manchester United will be eager to get back to winning ways when they face Wigan Athletic on Monday (January 8) in FA Cup. Erik ten Hag's team have blown hot and cold all season and will seek some consistency in the domestic cup.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are planning talks to extend centre-back Raphael Varane's stay. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on January 2, 2024:

Manchester United planning Raphael Varane deal

Raphael Varane's future remains up in the air.

Manchester United are planning to sit down for contract talks with Raphael Varane, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The French defender's contract runs out at the end of the season, but he's already generating attention from multiple suitors. Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are eyeing Varane with interest, according to The Daily Mail.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the Red Devils are hoping to tie the 30-year-old down to a reduced contract.

"Some Manchester United fans have been asking me about reports yesterday that suggested the club were keen to discuss a new contract with lower wages for Raphael Varane.

"I can confirm that, as far as I understand, I expect Man United to have these discussions with Varane soon as his current deal is expensive in terms of wages," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"Varane is due to be out of contract in summer 2024, and United now seem to have decided not to trigger the option to extend his current deal by one more year. So now talks could take place, but it has to be a new deal on different conditions, or he will leave the club in June.

"Of course, there is also the option for Varane to hold talks with foreign clubs for a move as a free agent in the summer, but, for now, I’m not aware of that happening, despite rumours about Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.”

Varane has dropped down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag this season, appearing 16 times, starting 11.

Red Devils suffer Viktor Gyokeres blow

Viktor Gyokeres is unlikely to be on the move this month.

Manchester United have suffered a blow in their plans to sign Viktor Gyokeres in 2024.

According to journalist Dean Jones, the Swedish striker has no desire to move to the Premier League right now. The Red Devils are looking for a new No. 9 to solve their attacking conundrum and have their eyes on Gyokeres, according to Correio da Manha.

The 25-year-old has scored 18 times and set up eight in 21 outings across competitions this season for Sporting. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that Sevilla hitman Youssef En-Nesyri is a more likely target for the Premier League giants.

"In terms of Gyokeres, from his point of view, I don't think I'd even be tempted by this move at all.

"He's doing so well scoring at such a fast rate at the moment in Liga Nos, and he's got to really contemplate carefully where he lands next," said Jones.

He continued:

"I'm hearing he probably doesn't even want to come to the Premier League too soon as he looks to kind of build on this platform that he's getting for himself on the continent.

"So if United do end up signing a forward, which is a big if, at the moment, I think it is going to be more like a Youssef En-Nesyri one, just because he's got that different level of experience in the game."

En-Nesyri is tied to the La Liga giants till 2025 but could be available this month for £16 million, according to The Sun.

Manchester United not eyeing Erik ten Hag replacement

Manchester United are not planning to sack Erik ten Hag, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The Dutch manager is in troubled waters, with his team losing 14 of their 28 games across competitions this season. That has piled the pressure on Ten Hag, with questions raised about his ability to turn things around.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said that the Red Devils are not seeking a change of management right now.

“I saw an interview with Bruno Fernandes after the (Aston Villa) game, and he got asked exactly the same thing (whether it was a turning point).

"And he said he just doesn't want to talk about whether it was a turnaround, because every time they say, look, ‘let's use this as a platform’, Manchester United haven't been able to do that," said Sheth.

He continued:

"The only thing that's been consistent about United this season is that they've been inconsistent. And it's been predictably unpredictable throughout the season. You just don't know what you're going to get.

"With regards to Erik ten Hag, it's a really strange one because he's going to be judged by results, and, of course, it wasn't ideal the Champions League and European exit, but I don't think there are presently any plans to change the manager.”

Ten Hag suffered another blow last weekend, with his team succumbing to a 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest in the league.