Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils in Rasmus Hojlund talks; Bayern Munich eyeing Kim Min-jae, and more - June 16, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to invest in their squad after a decent run in the recently concluded season. Erik ten Hag's team won the EFL Cup, reached the FA Cup final and finished third in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are in talks to bring Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund to Old Trafford. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich are interested in Napoli defender Kim Min-jae, who's also a target for United.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 16, 2023:

Manchester United in Rasmus Hojlund talks

Rasmus Hojlund is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have established contact with Atalanta regarding a possible move for Rasmus Hojlund, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The Red Devils remain in the market for a new No. 9 this summer, with Ten Hag keen on Harry Kane. However, prising the Englishman away from Tottenham Hotspur will be complicated, despite the player’s contract expiring next summer.

Hence, Manchester United have turned to Hojlund, who's also on their wishlist. The Danish striker has been a revelation for Atalanta in the recently concluded season and is open to a move to Old Trafford.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Sheth added that Eintracht Frankfurt hitman Randal Kolo Muani is another option for Ten Hag to consider.

"The noises we're getting are that initial contact has been made with Atalanta for Hojlund. I think Randal Kolo Muani is another one as well from Eintracht Frankfurt, but he would cost a lot more money, though if United were to try and pursue him," said Sheth.

Atalanta want €60 million for Hojlund, but the Red Devils will hope to snap up the player for a lesser fee.

Bayern Munich eyeing Kim Min-jae

Kim Min-jae is wanted at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich are plotting to hijack Manchester United’s move for Kim Min-jae, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have made Kim their priority target this summer, with Ten Hag eager to rope in a new defender. Recent reports hinted that the club have agreed personal terms with the South Korean and are now waiting to activate his release clause.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Understand Bayern have presented their project to Kim Min-jae this week and the agreement on personal terms is now close.



Kim, tempted by Bayern as talks are now advancing fast.



Man United remain interested but it was never done.



Release clause available in July. Understand Bayern have presented their project to Kim Min-jae this week and the agreement on personal terms is now close. #FCBayern Kim, tempted by Bayern as talks are now advancing fast.Man United remain interested but it was never done.Release clause available in July. 🚨 Understand Bayern have presented their project to Kim Min-jae this week and the agreement on personal terms is now close. #FCBayernKim, tempted by Bayern as talks are now advancing fast.Man United remain interested but it was never done.Release clause available in July. https://t.co/VTnoxIvlos

However, it now appears that the Bavarians are ready to pour cold water on their plans.

The Bundesliga champions have reportedly been in touch with the player’s entourage to chalk out a deal. Talks have progressed well, and Kim is close to agreeing personal terms with Bayern. The Bavarians now have their eye on the player’s release clause, which will get activated in July.

Red Devils reluctant to enter bidding war for Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen has lit up Serie A recently.

Manchester United are not planning to enter a bidding war for Victor Osimhen, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Napoli striker is on Ten Hag's wishlist for the summer, as he looks to install a proper No. 9 as the focal point of his attack. Osimhen has been in sizzling form in the recently concluded season, but he's valued at €150 million by the Serie A champions.

On his YouTube channel (via all NIGERIA soccer), Romano said that the Red Devils and Bayern Munich have left the race for Osimhen, but PSG remain interested.

"For Victor Osimhen, on Manchester United side, they feel he is too expensive at current conditions. 150 million euros this is what Napoli want for Victor Osimhen so at the moment Manchester United are not entering into any bidding war for Osimhen because 150 million euros is considered too much," said Romano.

He continued:

"Let me mention one thing: remember PSG's interest in Victor Osimhen because they are still interested. Bayern are out of the race. Too expensive. PSG appreciate the player, but for Manchester United, at the moment, he's considered too expensive."

Osimhen also has admirers at Real Madrid, but prising him away from Napoli this summer would be an onerous task.

