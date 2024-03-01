Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils receive Federico Chiesa boost; club eyeing Roony Bardghji, and more - March 1, 2024

Manchester United are preparing for the upcoming Manchester Derby this weekend. Erik ten Hag's team travel to the Etihad on Sunday (March 3) to face bitter rivals Manchester City in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have received a boost in their plans to sign Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa. Elsewhere, the English giants are interested in FC Copenhagen midfielder Roony Bardghji.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 1, 2024:

Manchester United receive Federico Chiesa boost

Federico Chiesa could be on the move this year.

Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Federico Chiesa. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are willing to let the Italian go this summer unless he signs a new deal. Chiesa has six goals and two assists in 22 games for the Bianconeri this season, and his contract expires in 2025.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new attacker amid the uncertainties surrounding Jadon Sancho. The Englishman is at daggers drawn with manager Erik ten Hag and is now on loan at Borussia Dortmund. Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has struggled for form this term, promoting United to look for options.

Chiesa has admirers at Old Trafford and could be an interesting choice. The 26-year-old is valued at £52 million by Juventus but could be available for less. Liverpool also have eyes on the Italian as they lay down succession plans for Mohamed Salah.

Red Devils eyeing Roony Bardghji, says Fabrizio Romano

Roony Bardghji (right) has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are among the clubs keeping a close eye on Roony Bardghji, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The 18-year-old has caught the eye with FC Copenhagen recently but is in the final 18 months of his contract. Bardghji hasn't agreed an extension yet, so his future remains unclear.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the Red Devils have scouted the Swedish forward.

"With 18 months left on his contract and currently not playing, Roony Bardghji’s future will depend on Copenhagen, let’s see what they decide to do, but, at the moment, there’s no agreement on a new contract.

"The clubs who sent scouts to follow him are Tottenham, Man United, Barcelona and Bayern. These four clubs appreciate him. Juventus also plan to send their scouts soon," wrote Romano.

Ten Hag wants to add more bite to his attack this summer, and the 18-year-old could be an upgrade on Antony.

Manchester United suffer Mathys Tel setback

Mathys Tel is unlikely to leave the Allianz Arena this summer.

Manchester United have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Mathys Tel this summer.

According to transfer insider Jonathan Johnson, the French forward is unlikely to leave Bayern Munich following showdown talks with the club. A recent report from BILD has linked the Red Devils with a move for Tel.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Johnson said that the player's future is resolved after positive conversations with the Bavarians.

"There had been some uncertainty recently about Mathys Tel’s situation at Bayern Munich, with some talk of Manchester United keeping an eye on him.

"But that now seems to have more or less been resolved after a positive meeting between the player and his agent and Bayern,” wrote Johnson.

Johnson added that Tel is happy at the Allianz Arena and is expected to stay.

"My understanding is Tel is now happy with the clarity of the situation. It now looks like he’s going to be considered an important part of the setup going forward, and who knows, should there be an injury crisis at any stage this season, then Bayern could give him greater minutes if there’s a need to do that," wrote Johnson.

He continued:

“I think Tel will be a target for Premier League clubs and others while he remains on the fringes, but I would also expect him to be someone who grows in influence at Bayern in the coming years.”

The 18-year-old has scored six goals and set up four in 29 games across competitions for the Bundesliga giants this season.