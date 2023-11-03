Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils receive Giorgio Scalvini boost; Zinedine Zidane appointment unlikely, and more - November 3, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday (November 4) in the Premier League. The Red Devils have failed to get going this season and desperately need a win against the Cottagers.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have received a boost in their pursuit of Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini. Elsewhere, Los Blancos legend Zinedine Zidane is unlikely to replace Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 3, 2023:

Manchester United receive Giorgio Scalvini boost

Manchester United have received a boost in their plans to sign Giorgio Scalvini. According to Tutto Atalanta, the Red Devils’ solid relationship with Atalanta could help them secure the services of the Italian defender for €50 million.

Erik ten Hag remains in the market for a new defender in January, following the struggles of his current crop. Scalvini has emerged as an option but is also wanted by AC Milan and Juventus.

However, Atalanta would prefer to do business with Manchester United, thanks to the excellent ties between the two clubs. The Red Devils brought in Rasmus Hojlund from La Dea this summer and could now return to Bergamo for Scalvini next.

Zinedine Zidane appointment at Old Trafford unlikely

Zinedine Zidane could be an option to replace Erik ten Hag.

Zinedine Zidane is unlikely to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Dutch manager is under tremendous pressure at Old Trafford following a string of unimpressive results. Zidane enjoyed record-breaking success during his stint with Real Madrid but is yet to take up his next assignment.

However, Jones told Give Me Sport that Manchester City would be a more enticing prospect than the Red Devils for the Frenchman.

“Zidane is a name that crops up a lot, but why would he want to come into a job like this? We’ve been led to believe he’s not even that fussed about managing in the Premier League, so I can’t imagine he would want to take charge of the most pressurised job in England at a time when the team are under-achieving and have a squad that seems loaded with problems,” said Jones.

He continued:

“If it was the Man City job, then yeah, I’m sure Zidane might half fancy taking over a job that would be hard to get too wrong. But this one? I don’t see why he would want it.

"Zidane is a serial winner, and he will look at the records over the past decade and realise that his chances of continuing his legacy as a man that constantly wins the biggest trophies will be hard to carry on at United.”

Manchester United were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Newcastle United in midweek.

Scott McTominay urges teammates to fight like dogs

Scott McTominay has been in and out of the team this season.

Scott McTominay has urged his teammates not to give up an inch without a fight as they aim to turn the season around.

Manchester United have endured a difficult start to the new campaign and look miles off the competition. Back-to-back 3-0 home defeats to Manchester City and Newcastle United have further dampened the mood at Old Trafford.

Speaking to the club’s website, McTominay also slammed the media for portraying a false image of the squad.

“Forget about all the people who don’t care about us and write stupid things in the media and try to divide us and all the other things. That’s not important to us at the moment.

"Everyone has to come together and, when the next game comes, we have to fight like dogs. That’s the way it’s got to be,” said McTominay.

He continued:

“The fans are always there and are always behind us. I feel like the players feel that whenever we go back inside the dressing room – the anger is towards ourselves and also the anger is towards not pleasing the fans and giving them what they want.

"I can assure the fans that’s probably the most important thing in the players’ heads.”

McTominay will be eager to prove his worth to Erik ten Hag when the Red Devils face Fulham this weekend.