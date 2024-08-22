Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils receive Manuel Ugarte boost, club pause left-back pursuit, and more - August 22, 2024

Manchester United are preparing for their upcoming Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, August 24, at the Amex Stadium. Erik ten Hag's team arrive at the game in good spirits following their 1-0 win over Fulham last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have received some good news in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Manuel Ugarte. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have shelved their plans to sign a new left-back this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Manchester United transfer news from August 22, 2024.

Manchester United receive Manuel Ugarte boost

Manuel Ugarte

PSG are ready to accept a reduced fee for Manuel Ugarte this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The Uruguayan midfielder remains a target for Manchester United for the current window and is reportedly eager to join the club.

Ugarte is expected to drop down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes following Joao Neves' arrival from Benfica this summer. The Parisians are apparently willing to let the 23-year-old leave, but were previously seeking £51m for his services.

It was reported that the Red Devils are only willing to offer £42m for the Uruguayan, leading to breakdown in talks. However, it now appears that the Ligue 1 champions have relaxed their stance.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs added that PSG are ready to accept a structured deal for their prized asset.

“PSG are prepared to let Ugarte go, especially because Joao Neves has joined and whereas, in the early part of the window, they were very firm on this 60 million euros asking price," said Jacobs.

He continued:

“Now they're prepared to agree a structure with Manchester United or any club that is a little bit more appealing from the perspective of a suitor. So a loan with obligation is likely to be the formula, and Manchester United and PSG have held positive talks, Ugarte has already agreed personal terms.”

Ugarte is being eyed as a replacement for Casemiro at Old Trafford.

Red Devils pause left-back pursuit

Luke Shaw has struggled for fitness of late

Manchester United have postponed their plans to sign a new left-back this summer, according to GIVEMESPORT. Erik ten Hag's team suffered due to injuries to Luka Shaw and Tyrell Malacia last season. Both players remain sidelined at the start of the new campaign.

The Dutch manager was previously eager to address the situation before the end of this summer. However, he has now agreed to a change of plans. The Red Devils brought in Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich this summer and the Moroccan defender is capable of filling in at left-back as well.

Ten Hag can also rely on Diogo Dalot for the job, with the Portuguese starting the win against Fulham at left-back. The Premier League giants believe there's a lack of proper short-term options in the market at the moment. Manchester United will rely on the duo to cover for Shaw until he gets fit, but could revisit the position at the turn of the year.

Jason Sancho wants PSG move

Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho is ready to join PSG this summer, according to journalist Fabrice Hawkins. The Englishman fell out with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United last season and was shipped off to Borussia Dortmund on loan in January.

The two men have resolved their differences over the summer, but the 24-year-old's future remains up in the air. Sancho was left out of the matchday squad for the game against Fulham, with Ten Hag citing an ear infection as the reason.

However, the Red Devils remain keen to offload the Englishman permanently this summer. The Parisians have been linked with a move for the player, who is also ready to move to the Parc des Princes.

But talks haven't advanced despite interest from the Ligue 1 champions. The Premier League giants apparently want £51m for the 24-year-old and none of his suitors will be willing to match that amount. Recent reports have suggested that Chelsea have their eyes on Sancho, but the player could end up staying at Old Trafford beyond the summer.

