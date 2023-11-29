Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils receive Youssouf Fofana boost; club have Sofyan Amrabat concern, and more - November 29, 2023

Manchester United travel to the RAMS Park to face Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Erik ten Hag's team need a win to stay in contention for a place in the knockouts.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have received a boost in their plans to sign Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are concerned about midfielder Sofyan Amrabat's poor form.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 29, 2023:

Manchester United receive Youssouf Fofana boost

Youssouf Fofana has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have received a boost in their plans to sign Youssouf Fofana. According to French football expert Jonathan Johnson, the 24-year-old midfielder is likely to leave Monaco soon.

The Red Devils are in the market for Casemiro’s long-term replacement and have their eyes on the Frenchman, according to Fichajes. In his column for Caught Offside, Johnson said that Paris Saint-Germain are also in the race to sign Fofana.

"Top Premier League clubs and others around Europe are increasingly aware of him (Fofana), as he’s a fantastic player – one that I think probably won’t be at Monaco for that much longer,” wrote Johnson.

He continued:

“Although links with PSG have been denied, Fofana does fit the profile of the kind of player the club are looking at as part of this new dawn, if you like, which is more revolved around bringing in young French talent.

"It’s difficult to predict at this moment in time, but I’m not sure PSG can be entirely ruled out."

Johnson added that Fofana’s future could depend on how Monaco fare this season and ruled out a move in January.

"A key factor in determining Fofana’s future will be if Monaco have a good season – if they qualify for the Champions League that would immediately up the asking price for Fofana, but if an attractive offer were to came in and Monaco didn’t have European football, that could open the door to a number of clubs," wrote Johnson.

He concluded:

“One thing I would say is that I don’t see Monaco selling Fofana in the middle of the season. They’ve added some interesting players, so I will feel they have good chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

"I imagine that means they won’t want to risk losing Fofana in January, and then we’ll see what happens with him in the summer once Monaco know what kind of situation they’re in.”

Casemiro has been a shadow of his former self this campaign and has been tipped to move to the Middle East by Relevo.

Red Devils have Sofyan Amrabat concern

Sofyan Amrabat has been a disappointment at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are concerned with Sofyan Amrabat’s lack of impact at Old Trafford, according to The Guardian.

The Moroccan midfielder joined the Red Devils this summer on loan from Fiorentina, with the club going to great lengths to secure his services. However, Amrabat hasn’t had the desired impact under Erik ten Hag and has lost his place in the starting XI recently.

Teenage sensation Kobbie Mainoo returned from injury against Everton and was selected ahead of the Moroccan. The youngster enjoyed a fabulous outing, piling the pressure on Amrabat.

The 27-year-old has appeared just 11 times across competitions for Manchester United this season, starting six. The Red Devils are losing patience with the player and are eyeing a defensive midfielder in January. Unless his form improves, Amrabat's permanent stay at Old Trafford could be unlikely.

No player unrest behind the scenes at Old Trafford, says Fabrizio Romano

There’s no player unrest behind the scenes at Manchester United, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Journalist Ben Jacobs had recently hinted that some players are having doubts regarding Erik ten Hag’s cultural upheaval at Old Trafford. However, Romano has refuted those claims.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT that there’s an air of positivity at the Red Devils, with Jadon Sancho's future the only unresolved matter right now.

"At the moment, no, honestly. I think Manchester United's situation now is again positive after complicated weeks, but now they're winning games, and I think the situation in the dressing room is quite positive," said Romano.

He continued:

"So the only situation to resolve is the one on Jadon Sancho. Obviously, this is going to be the priority in the next weeks to clarify that story for the new sporting director, for the new CEO, it is going to be important to discuss together with Erik ten Hag and with the coaching staff about Jadon Sancho.

"But with other players, the situation is very quiet. I'm not hearing of any big or major issues. At the moment, the situation is under control, I would say."

Sancho remains banished from first-team activities following a public altercation with Ten Hag, pending an apology, which hasn't arrived.