Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils retain Leon Goretzka interest; Erik ten Hag wants Harry Maguire stay, and more - August 3, 2023

Manchester United enjoyed an impressive rise under Erik ten Hag last season. The Dutchman helped the Red Devils finish third in the Premier League, won the EFL Cup and reached the FA Cup final.

Meanwhile, the Premier League giants have retained an interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka. Elsewhere, Ten Hag wants defender Harry Maguire to stay at Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 3, 2023:

Manchester United retain Leon Goretzka interest

Leon Goretzka has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have retained their interest in Leon Goretzka, according to Sky Sports.

The German midfielder is a long-term target for the Red Devils, who are focussed on reinforcing their midfield this summer. Ten Hag has signed Mason Mount from Chelsea but wants to add more quality to the middle of the park.

Goretzka has been identified as an option, and the English giants could have a chance to secure his services this summer. The 28-year-old is surplus to requirements at Bayern Munich, with Joshua Kimmich and Konrad Laimer ahead of him in the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel.

The German midfielder wants to stay at the Allianz Arena but will have to accept a bench role. Tuchel is also looking for a new No. 6, which could complicate matters for Goretzka.

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on the situation and could dive for the player should an opportunity arise. Bayern reportedly want £34-42 million for Goretzka this summer.

Erik ten Hag wants Harry Maguire stay

Harry Maguire remains linked with an exit from Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag wants Harry Maguire to stay at Manchester United, according to journalist Alex Crook.

Mguire dropped down the pecking order under the Dutch manager last season. The Englishman was also removed from captaincy this summer, with Bruno Fernandes appointed as his successor.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez has struck up a stellar partnership at the heart of Ten Hag's defence. Victor Lindelof and even Luke Shaw have been used ahead of Maguire last campaign. As such, it has been widely reported that the 30-year-old could be offloaded this summer.

However, Crook told Give Me Sport that Ten Hag considers Maguire as a key member of his squad.

"From what I'm told, ten Hag is content for Maguire to stay. In fact, he has told him that. He thinks Maguire has still got a job to do. I think if they sign anybody else, it'll be Amrabat now," said Crook.

West Ham United reportedly want to bring Maguire to London this summer.

Red Devils close to handing Jonny Evans a new contract

Johny Evans is likely to stay at Old Trafford next season.

Manchester United are close to signing Jonny Evans on a one-year deal, according to The Belfast Telegraph.

The Northern Ireland defender joined the Red Devils on a short-term deal this summer after proving his fitness to Ten Hag. He even featured in the pre-season tour, where he impressed the Dutch manager with his efforts.

With Harry Maguire’s future uncertain, Ten Hag has decided to include Evans in his plans for the upcoming season. The 35-year-old is well versed in the rigours of the club, and his experience could be a big help in the new campaign, where United will be back in the UEFA Champions League.

Evan will have no complaints about biding his time on the bench, and his presence could also be a bonus in the dressing room.