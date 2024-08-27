Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils secure Manuel Ugarte signature, Hannibal Mejbri set to leave, and more - August 27, 2024

Manchester United are looking ahead to their upcoming Premier League tie against arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday, September 1, at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag's team arrive at the game on the back of a disappointing 2-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have finally got their hands on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Manuel Ugarte. Elsewhere, Hannibal Mejbri is all set to part ways with the Premier League giants this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from August 27, 2024.

Manchester United secure Manuel Ugarte signature, says Fabrizio Romano

Manuel Ugarte

Manchester United have agreed a deal with PSG to sign Manuel Ugarte this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Red Devils have been quite busy in the transfer market so far and have secured the services of the Uruguayan following a prolonged pursuit.

Erik ten Hag was eager to upgrade his midfield this year and had identified the 23-year-old as a target early in the window. Ugarte had apparently agreed to a move as well, but talks with the Parisians took longer than expected.

Nevertheless, a breakthrough has now been reached and the two clubs have reached an agreement. Manchester United will pay €50m for the Uruguayan midfielder, with a further €10m in add-ons. The player will immediately travel for his medical with the English giants and is expected to dislodge Casemiro from Ten Hag's starting XI.

Hannibal Mejbri set to leave, says Fabrizio Romano

Hannibal Mejbri

Hannibal Mejbri has completed his medical ahead of a move to Burnley this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. Manchester United are focusing on player sales after investing heavily in new faces this year.

Mejbri spent the second half of last season on loan at Sevilla, but failed to impress. The Tunisia international has struggled to break into Erik ten Hag's plans and the Dutchman has now decided to let him go.

The Clarets are offering him a chance to get his career back on track. It was initially believed that the Championship side are in talks to take the player on loan with an option to buy. However, it now appears that Burnley will sign him permanently this summer and the Red Devils will have a sell-on clause in the deal.

Victor Lindelof in no hurry to leave, says Fabrizio Romano

Victor Lindelof

Victor Lindelof remains relaxed about his future at the moment, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 30-year-old has entered the final year of his contract with Manchester United and is unlikely to be offered a new deal.

With the Red Devils roping in Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt this summer, the Swedish defender could struggle for game-time in the coming months. Erik ten Hag is apparently willing to let him go this year, while Lindelof has also been linked with an exit in recent weeks.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano insisted that the player will only consider a move to a big club in the final days of the transfer window.

“For Lindelof, the situation is quite clear. He has one year left on his contract, so he's not desperate to leave the club. We had many rumors about Benfica, Fiorentina, many other clubs, also Turkish clubs at the beginning of the summer transfer window, but what I heard is that Lindelof was never close to joining any of those clubs," Romano said.

He continued:

“So for Lindelof it is very clear, or a big opportunity, a big club arrives in the final days, and he could consider that possibility. Otherwise, he's more than happy to stay at Manchester United and pick his favorite club as a free agent next summer, or starting from January. So Lindelof is not desperate to go in the final days.”

Lindelof has appeared 259 times for the Premier League giants to date.

