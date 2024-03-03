Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils set Antony price; club plan Mason Greenwood renewal, and more - March 3, 2024

Manchester United make the short trip to the Emirates on Sunday (March 3) to face bitter rivals Manchester City in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s men are sixth in the league table after 26 games, 15 points behind second-placed City.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have set their asking price for attacker Antony. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are planning to hand on-loan attacker Mason Greenwood an extension.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 3, 2024:

Manchester United set Antony price

Antony’s time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end.

Manchester United are willing to let Antony leave for a reduced fee this summer, according to Football Insider.

The Brazilian forward followed Erik ten Hag to Old Trafford from Ajax in 2022 but has been a shadow of his former self. The Red Devils paid £86 million for his signature but are apparently now ready to listen to offers under £50 million for the 24-year-old.

Antony has struggled for form this season, registering just one goal and one assist in 27 outings across competitions. The Brazilian has subsequently dropped down the pecking order, with Alejandro Garnacho making the right forward position his own.

Manchester United understand that they are unlikely to recoup the fee they paid for the 24-year-old, so they are willing to incur a huge loss to let him go.

Red Devils plan Mason Greenwood renewal

Mason Greenwood’s future remains subject to scrutiny.

Manchester United are reportedly planning to extend Mason Greenwood's stay at Old Trafford, according to The Express.

The English forward is out on loan at Getafe and is slowly getting his career – derailed by off-field issues – back on track. Greenwood has appeared 25 times for the La Liga club this season, registering seven goals and five assists.

It was previously believed that he would never play for the Red Devils again but has recently been offered a lifeline by Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The new Manchester United minority owner has said that INEOS will conduct their own independent enquiry before coming to a decision regarding the 22-year-old.

It has been reported that the Red Devils want to extend the player’s contract, with his current deal expiring in 2025. However, it's important to note that such a decision could simply be carried out with a view to protect their investment.

Manchester United advised to appoint Julen Lopetegui as Erik ten Hag successor

Julen Lopetegui is available for his next assignment right now.

Journalist Dean Jones reckons Manchester United should consider Julen Lopetegui as a possible replacement for Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch manager is under pressure after a less than impressive season. The Red Devils are sixth in the Premier League after 26 games, 11 points behind Aston Villa in fourth, albeit with a game in hand.

They face Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinal later this month, where a defeat could force INEOS to consider their options. Lopetegui is yet to take up his next assignment since parting ways with Wolverhampton Wanderers at the start of the season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that the Spaniard would be a good fit at Manchester United.

“I think someone like Lopetegui is actually probably one of the more intriguing candidates when you consider the levels he's worked at, how he improves people, how he has fixed teams, the demands he puts on himself and the people around them, and also the drive that he clearly has to get another Premier League job and one that is higher up the ladder than the one he had at Wolves,” said Jones.

He continued:

“I think there's a lot to consider. I do really think that ten Hag is on trial for the rest of the season. I think if ten Hag was sacked tomorrow, I think Lopetegui would be a leading candidate for this job.

"I'll be amazed if Man United weren't to seriously consider him for the job. I think that there's a lot about Lopetegui that makes sense in this scenario for United.”

Acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has recently suggested that the Red Devils are likely to afford Ten Hag time to get his act together at Old Trafford.

