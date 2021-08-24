Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils still interested in move for French midfielder; club offer Paul Pogba new blockbuster contract, and more - 23rd August 2021

Manchester United will head back to the drawing board after a disappointing result against Southampton on Sunday. The Saints managed to halt the Red Devils' bandwagon, earning a vital point at the expense of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side. The Norwegian would have noted the gaps in his squad, which were exposed by the hosts, and will be working to address them over the week.

Manchester United remain interested in reinforcing their midfield, with a French star high up on their wish list. The Red Devils are also offering a blockbuster contract to one of their most important players.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United stories as on 23 August 2021.

Manchester United still interested in move for Eduardo Camavinga

Manchester United remain interested in a move for Eduardo Camavinga, according to The Express. However, the Red Devils are aware the Frenchman prefers a move to Paris Saint-Germain or La Liga. Camavinga has popped up on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s radar, with the Norwegian eager to move back to his preferred attacking 4-3-3 formation this season.

United believe the Frenchman could be an ideal fit in their system, and could bring the best out of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes. With a few days left in the summer transfer window, the Red Devils are contemplating a move for the Rennes starlet, who looks set to leave the Ligue 1 giants this month.

Manchester United have a long-standing interest in Camavinga, and his contract situation with Rennes means he could be available for €30 million this summer. The Red Devils have already invested over £100 million on Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, so it remains to be seen if there’s cash available to secure the services of the teenager.

Red Devils offer Paul Pogba new blockbuster contract

Manchester United have offered a blockbuster contract to Paul Pogba.

Manchester United have offered Paul Pogba a blockbuster new contract, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes. The Red Devils are negotiating with Mino Raiola to extend the Frenchman’s stay at Old Trafford. Pogba’s current deal expires next summer, but he is yet to put pen to paper on a new contract.

Manchester United have been heavily reliant on the Frenchman this season. Pogba has asserted his importance in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s setup by picking up five assists in two appearances so far. And the Red Devils have shown their appreciation with an offer that would place the Frenchman among the highest-paid players in the game.

Phil Jones ready to leave Manchester United

Phil Jones wants to leave Manchester United this summer.

Phil Jones has decided to leave Manchester United this summer, according to The Express via Football League World. The Englishman is ready to accept offers from the Championship as he attempts to end his Old Trafford nightmare. Jones was tipped to do great things when he joined Old Trafford a decade ago.

However, his time at Manchester United has hardly been rosy, with injuries and lack of form pushing him almost into oblivion. The arrival of Raphael Varane has dropped him further down the pecking order at Old Trafford, so the Englishman is now hoping to start his career anew elsewhere.

