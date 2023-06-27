Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils suffer Adrien Rabiot blow; club planning mass exodus this summer, and more - June 27, 2023

Manchester United are hoping to continue their steady rise under Erik ten Hag by reinforcing the squad over the summer. However, the Dutch manager is yet to add a new face to his roster.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have suffered a setback in their attempt to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are planning a mass exodus this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 27, 2023:

Manchester United suffer Adrien Rabiot blow

Adrien Rabiot has decided to stay in Turin.

Manchester United have suffered a blow in their quest to sign Adrien Rabiot on a Bosman move this summer.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the French midfielder has turned down an offer from the Red Devils and is ready to sign an extension with Juventus. Ten Hag is a long-term admirer of the 28-year-old but failed to sign him last year.

The Dutchman was hoping to pick up Rabiot for free this summer, and Manchester United have already established contact with the player. However, the Frenchman has decided to continue his association with the Serie A giants and will sign a new deal on Wednesday.

Red Devils planning mass exodus this summer

Harry Maguire could leave Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United are planning to offload 13 players this summer, according to The Daily Mail (via Caught Offside).

Ten Hag remains keen to improve the overall quality of his squad this year and is already tracking multiple new names. However, the Dutch manager also wants to clear the deadwood ahead of the new campaign.

Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay and Fred are some of the big names set to face the axe. Alex Telles, Donny van de Beek and Anthony Elanga are surplus to requirements, too, while Ten Hag has also decided to offload Eric Bailly, Brandon Williams, Hannibal Mejbri and Dean Henderson. Zidane Iqbal has already agreed to move to FC Utrecht.

The Red Devils will only hand Ten Hag a transfer kitty of £120 million, so the Dutchman is eager to raise funds from player sales. The collective departures will also help reduce the club's wage bill.

Manchester United advised not to overpay for Mason Mount deal

Mason Mount is wanted at Old Trafford.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has advised Manchester United to stand their ground in their pursuit of Mason Mount.

The English midfielder has been identified as a priority target for the summer by Ten Hag. However, Chelsea have already turned down three offers for the 24-year-old from the Red Devils.

The Old Trafford outfit are reluctant to overpay for a player whose contract runs out in a year. With Mount reportedly eager to join the club, Manchester United remain optimistic about their chances despite struggling to match the Blues' asking price.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore said that the Red Devils are looking to change their image in the market this summer.

"We know that Man United want Mason Mount, and we know that Mason Mount wants Man United, but there is definitely a sticking point with Chelsea over the eventual transfer fee,” said Collymore

He continued:

"From United’s perspective, I totally understand why they’re being cautious. You can see the approach they’re trying to take and the perceptions they’re trying to change."

Collymore also said that Mount is not worth the €65 million the London giants are demanding for his signature.

“For too long United have overpaid for players. They’ve been taken advantage of by other clubs because they’re Man United," said Collymore.

He added:

"The club has now moved in a different direction and are trying to shake that reputation, so I completely back the idea of them setting a price, making an offer and then refusing to budge on it.

"If they cave to any crazy demand, which I think £65m for Mount is, they’ll continue to have the mickey taken out of them.”

Ten Hag could be tempted to move on to alternate targets if the Mount saga drags on.

