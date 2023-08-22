Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils suffer Benjamin Pavard blow; Van de Beek key for Sofyan Amrabat move, and more - August 22, 2023

Manchester United remain keen for further additions to their squad after a shaky start to the new campaign. Erik ten Hag’s men fell to a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend in their second game of the season.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Benjamin Pavard this summer. Elsewhere, Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat’s arrival at Old Trafford depends on midfielder Donny van de Beek’s future.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 22, 2023:

Manchester United suffer Benjamin Pavard blow

Benjamin Pavard has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have suffered a setback in their plans to take Benjamin Pavard to Old Trafford. According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the French defender is close to joining Inter Milan this summer.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the Red Devils are unlikely to sign a new defender unless Harry Maguire leaves.

“Inter Milan have now reached an agreement in principle with Bayern Munich over the signing of Benjamin Pavard.

"A deal is in place for €30m plus €2/3m add ons package, agreed between the clubs and player side. So what does this mean for Manchester United?” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Jean-Clair Todibo has always been the other name on United’s list alongside Edmond Tapsoba and Marc Guehi, but, honestly, at the moment, the Harry Maguire situation is completely quiet.

"Nothing is happening with Maguire after his move to West Ham collapsed, and so Man United are not close to signing any new centre-back.”

Pavard’s contract with Bayern Munich expires at the end of the season.

Donny Van de Beek key for Sofyan Amrabat move

Sofyan Amrabat is wanted at Old Trafford.

Sofyan Amrabat’s proposed transfer to Old Trafford could depend on the future of Donny van de Beek, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Moroccan midfielder is heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, but the transfer has failed to materialise so far. Romano told Give Me Sport that the Red Devils need to offload Van de Beek before they can initiate negotiations for Amrabat.

“The feeling has always been that they had to sell Fred, as they did to Fenerbahce, and also to find a solution for Donny van de Beek before entering into the concrete negotiations for Amrabat.

"So let's wait for van de Beek, and let's see what United will do,” said Romano.

Erik ten Hag is prioritising a move for the Moroccan this summer.

Red Devils edging closer to Odysseas Vlachodimos

Odysseas Vlachodimos could be on his way to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are closing in on Benfica custodian Odysseas Vlachodimos, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have already roped in Andre Onana from Inter Milan to bolster their goalkeeper position. Vlachodimos has been identified as a possible backup for the Cameroonian at Old Trafford.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Greek goalkeeper could arrive at the club only if Dean Henderson is sold.

“I think there’s good chance for Manchester United to activate Odisseas Vlachodimos deal in the next days, maybe next week. Talks have been positive on player side. He’s keen on the move.

"It now depends on final conditions from Benfica… and of course, on Dean Henderson, as he has to leave. Crystal Palace are ahead of Forest for him now,” wrote Romano.

Henderson remains keen to leave the English giants in search of regular football.