Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils suffer blow in plan to sign defensive duo, club eying Trevoh Chalobah, and more - October 31, 2023

Manchester United have to quickly recover from their humiliating Manchester Derby defeat on the weekend as they prepare for the EFL Cup. Erik ten Hag’s men face Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Wednesday (November 1) in the Round of 16 of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have suffered a setback in their pursuit of a defensive duo. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are interested in Trevoh Chalobah.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from October 31, 2023.

Manchester United suffer blow in plans to sign defensive duo

Manchester United have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Goncalo Inacio and Antonio Silva. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, signing both players in January would be next to impossible.

The Red Devils are expected to dive into the market this winter to bring in a new defender, especially if Harry Maguire leaves. Inacio and Silva have been very impressive for Sporting and Benfica respectively.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano admitted that both players have the quality to excel at Old Trafford.

“We remember what happened with Pedro Porro and Tottenham one year ago. It was a one-month negotiation in the final minutes of the transfer window, and they wanted all the money they asked for since day one. So, I think it will be difficult to sign players like Silva and Inacio,” said Romano.

He continued:

“But if you want my opinion, they are two fantastic players. They’re very different, have different skills, and are different kinds of centre-backs. One is right-footed, the other left-footed. They’re different, but both are outstanding players. In my opinion, they’re both Man Utd level, 100%.”

The Red Devils have suffered this season because of the absence due to the injuries of Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw.

Red Devils eying Trevoh Chalobah

Trevoh Chalobah is wanted at Old Trafford

Manchester United are interested in Trevoh Chalobah, according to Team Talk.

The English defender is a peripheral figure at Chelsea at the moment and is expected to leave Stamford Bridge in January. The 24-year-old was also linked with a move away from the club in the summer, with Bayern Munich reportedly eying him with interest.

A move failed to materialize, but Chalobah’s situation with the Blues hasn’t improved. The player has been out this season with an injury but isn’t part of Mauricio Pochettino’s plans either.

The London giants are ready to let him go at the turn of the year and the Red Devils are closely monitoring the situation. He has reportedly been identified as a possible replacement for Harry Maguire at Old Trafford.

David de Gea returning to Old Trafford would be a big surprise

David de Gea remains linked with a return to Old Trafford

David de Gea returning to Manchester United would be a huge surprise, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Spanish goalkeeper was allowed to leave Old Trafford this summer at the end of his contract. The Red Devils opted to bring in Andre Onana from Inter Milan as his replacement. However, De Gea hasn’t joined a new club yet and has been linked with a return of late.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones pointed out that the Spaniard’s return could raise questions about Onana.

"It would be a major surprise to see De Gea return. On one hand, it could undermine Onana as he settles into being the club's No.1 and, beyond that, you would have to wonder how De Gea himself would feel about returning to that environment,” said Jones.

Jones also pointed out that De Gea’s return would paint a poor picture of Manchester United’s decision-making process.

"I’m not going to say it’s impossible because football does throw up these scenarios from time to time that blow our minds, but it really will be a crazy day if we see De Gea back between the sticks in a Manchester United shirt,” said Jones.

He continued:

"Obviously, Manchester United have to be sure they are adequately backed up in the goalkeeping department for the second half of the season, but if he didn’t fit the philosophy last season, why would he now? We’ve seen some dramatic and unpredictable storylines at Old Trafford, and this one would be right up there with the most wild."

De Gea could help the Red Devils deal with Onana’s possible involvement in the African Cup of Nations in January.