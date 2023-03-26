Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils suffer Harry Kane blow; club closing in on Ruben Neves, and more - March 26, 2023

Manchester United are third in the Premier League after 26 games, one point ahead of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have played two more games. Erik ten Hag’s team have won 15 games in the league this season and lost six.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have suffered a blow in their quest to sign Harry Kane this summer. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit are closing in on Ruben Neves. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 26, 2023:

Manchester United suffer Harry Kane blow

Harry Kane has admirers at Manchester United.

Manchester United have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Harry Kane. According to journalist Christian Falk, new Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel wants the Englishman at the Allianz Arena.

Ten Hag is expected to sign a new No. 9 this summer, and Kane is on his wishlist. The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the 29-year-old and are expected to push for his signature at the end of the season.

In his column for Caught Offside, Falk said that Tuchel has had his eyes on Kane since his time with Chelsea. He also pointed out that the Bavarians are missing a player of the Englishman’s ilk.

“Tuchel learnt a lot from his time at Chelsea; there, he was missing a really good striker. He’s a big fan of Harry Kane, and if there had been a chance to bring him to Chelsea, he would have done so immediately. I think this opportunity to have Kane at Bayern Munich would be the thing for Tuchel, as the squad is complete; it’s one of the best squads in terms of quality in the history of the club,” wrote Falk.

He added:

“But they are missing the big striker up front. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has already worked with Tuchel during his time with PSG. Tuchel knows that Choupo-Moting was a squad player before he made his move to Bayern Munich. Tuchel will have one shot – that could be an expensive one!”

Falk also said that there’s a high chance that Kane could end up at the Allianz Arena this summer.

“This could now be Harry Kane. When a new manager is coming in, of course, there’s the likelihood of players going out in addition to coming in. He wants a lot of players, so they have to get money in. Ultimately, the chance to get Kane in is bigger now that Tuchel has joined the club, and I think there will be something in the summer now,” wrote Falk.

Kane’s contract with Tottenham Hotspur expires in less than 18 months. Spurs could be forced to cash in on the Englishman this summer if he refuses to sign a new deal.

Red Devils closing in on Ruben Neves

Ruben Neves (left) has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are negotiating to sign Ruben Neves this summer, according to SPORT via The Express.

The Portuguese midfielder was a target for Barcelona this year, but the Blaugrana have reportedly cooled their interest in the player on their fan's behest. That has opened the door for the Red Devils to take advantage and win the race for the Wolverhampton Wanderers man.

Ten Hag is eager to add more quality to the middle of the park at the end of the season. With a move for Frenkie de Jong appearing increasingly unlikely, Neves has emerged as an option. However, Manchester United face competition from Chelsea and Liverpool for the 26-year-old.

Manchester United wanted Sofyan Amrabat in January

Sofyan Amrabat was wanted at Old Trafford in the winter.

Manchester United failed to sign Sofyan Amrabat on loan in January, according to the player’s brother Nordin. The Red Devils were interested in bringing in a new midfielder this winter to address Christian Eriksen’s injury, and Ten Hag had identified Amrabat as an option.

The Moroccan became a household name at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where he helped create history by taking his team to the semifinals. Ten Hag saw him as an option to shore up the middle of the park, and the Premier League giants reportedly contacted Fiorentina to facilitate a move.

Speaking to Voetbal Primeur, as cited by talkSPORT, Nordin said that the Serie A side turned down the proposal.

“I can name three clubs who were concrete in the last two or three days of the transfer window. Manchester United wanted a loan with an option to buy deal, Fiorentina rejected,” said Nordin.

Manchester United moved on to sign Marcel Sabitzer on loan. However, with Amrabat set to enter the final year of his contract this summer, the Red Devils could return for the player at the end of the season.

