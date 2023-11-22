Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils suffer Joao Neves blow; Jean-Clair Todibo move unlikely in January, and more - November 22, 2023

Manchester United are preparing for their upcoming game against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday (November 26) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s men are sixth in the league table after 12 games, seven points off leaders Manchester City (28).

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have suffered a blow in their plans to sign Benfica defender Joao Neves. Elsewhere, Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo is unlikely to leave in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 22, 2023:

Manchester United suffer Joao Neves setback

Joao Neves is unlikely to leave Benfica in January, according to A Bola. The 19-year-old defender has been very impressive for the Portuguese club this season.

Neves has appeared 18 times across competitions this season for Benfica, establishing himself as a first-team regular. His efforts have turned heads at Old Trafford, with Ten Hag eyeing defensive reinforcements at the turn of the year.

The Portuguese has reportedly popped up on his radar, and Manchester United have already enquired about his availability. However, Benfica consider the player ‘untouchable’ and will not consider his departure in the winter.

A move will only be possible if the Red Devils agree to trigger his €120 million release clause.

Jean-Clair Todibo unlikely to leave in January

Jean-Clair Todibo is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Jean-Clair Todibo.

According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a move in the winter for the French defender will be tough to complete. Todibo has caught the eye with Nice this season and is a target for the Red Devils, who want a new defender in January.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that Chelsea and Newcastle United also have their eyes on the player.

“There have been rumours about Newcastle and Chelsea being interested in Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo, and I can say that he’s been scouted by many clubs,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Man United made contact with the player’s representatives last summer, while Newcastle were tracking him in June then nothing happened.

"At the moment, there is not something concrete as he is a key player for Nice, therefore, it is not easy at all to imagine a deal in January.”

Todibo’s contract with Nice expires in 2027.

Manchester United planning mass exodus in 2024, according to journalist

United are likely to offload multiple players in 2024, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Red Devils are looking to turn over a new leaf under Ten Hag, and quite a few big names could be shown the door. Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial have already been linked with an exit from the club in recent times.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said Sancho and Varane could leave in January, while Martial likely to move on next summer.

“Manchester United may have to approach the situation based upon what Sancho wants when, ideally, they just want a transfer fee and to get that in January. That's where Saudi Arabia would be ideal. It's the same for Raphael Varane,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

“It’s the same for Martial, who I think Manchester United might listen to offers for.

"Perhaps the summer is more likely with that one, especially with Manchester United having injuries and needing a bit of depth and goals. But there are a few players out there on the market.”

Jacobs insisted that Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire’s recent good form could also help the Premier League giants secure deals for the duo.

“The advantage for McTominay and Maguire is that they've both shown form. That could mean Manchester United want to keep them, especially with a range of injuries to centre-backs.

"Casemiro is injured in central midfield as well. But when you're playing like that, you're putting yourself in the shop window,” said Jacobs.

He concluded:

“So, somebody could come calling there, and Maguire has to understand whether or not he's going to get that consistency of game time into the second half of the season because if people are coming back for Manchester United or he falls out of favour, then it’s a crucial time during the back half the season heading into Euros.

"He may suddenly not get any game time. Consequently, if the right offer came in January, he would also have a decision to make.”

Ten Hag is expected to bring in replacements for the departing players, with a new defender already a priority in January, as per Fabrizio Romano.