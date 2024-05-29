Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils summer plans revealed, Thomas Tuchel wants Old Trafford job, and more - May 29, 2024

Manchester United are expected to upgrade their squad over the summer after an underwhelming campaign. Erik ten Hag's team finished eighth in the Premier League, but won the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are targeting four new signings this summer. Elsewhere, Thomas Tuchel is keen to take charge at Old Trafford.

On that note, let's look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from May 29, 2024.

Manchester United summer plans revealed

Raphael Varane

Manchester United are planning to sign a new central defender, a full-back, a central midfielder, and a striker this summer, according to Football Insider. With Raphael Varane set to leave, a new defender is now a priority this year. Erik ten Hag will also want a new striker to fill Anthony Martial's shoes, with the French striker also set to leave as a free agent.

The futures of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen hang in the balance, while Sofyan Amrabat is also scheduled to return to Fiorentina at the end of his loan deal. The Red Devils are expected to sign a new midfielder to address the situation and are already being linked with multiple names for the job.

Finally, the Premier League giants have suffered due to injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, so a new left-back could also be on the agenda. The club could be tempted to reinforce the right-back position, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka's future also uncertain.

Thomas Tuchel wants Old Trafford job

Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel is eager to take charge at Old Trafford, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The German manager will leave Bayern Munich this summer and is planning for a swift return to management. Manchester United are expected to consider a managerial change following an indifferent season under Erik ten Hag. Recent reports have suggested that the club have identified Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino as candidates for the job.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs added that Ten Hag is keen to continue with the Red Devils.

“The future of Erik ten Hag is expected to be resolved this week, and sooner rather than later. At the time of writing, the end-of-season review is being completed. Ten Hag wants to stay at Manchester United and is hoping for quick clarity. The longer the decision takes the more uncertainty brews,” wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

“Ten Hag has some support from senior figures at Manchester United, including Jean-Claude Blanc. The whole season will be looked at. INEOS want to make the decision disappointedly and data will help them do so. Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel are both keen on the Manchester United job should a vacancy emerge, but the first task is to decide on Ten Hag.”

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has also been linked with the hot seat at Old Trafford.

Red Devils not working to offload Antony

Antony's future remains up in the air

Manchester United are not in talks to offload Antony this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian forward has been a disappointment since arriving from Ajax a couple of summers ago. This season, Antony has registered three goals and two assists from 38 outings across competitions and is no longer the first-choice right-winger at Old Trafford. The club are expected to consider offers for the 24-year-old this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano added that Antony's future could be affected if Erik ten Hag departs from the club.

“I think the manager situation would be really important for him, to understand if Erik ten Hag will still be there. Obviously, that could be important for the player or if a new manager is coming in, that could also change the plan for Antony. But at the moment I can guarantee the situation is completely quiet and they're not discussing anything specific yet,” said Romano.

The Brazilian is under contract with the Red Devils until 2027.