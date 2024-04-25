Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils not in talks for Jeremie Frimpong; club backed to sign Gleison Bremer, and more - April 25, 2024

Manchester United secured a 4-2 comeback win over Sheffield United on Wednesday, April 24, in the Premier League. A Bruno Fernandes brace, along with strikes from Harry Maguire and Rasmus Hojlund, secured all three points for Erik ten Hag's team.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are not in talks to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong this summer. Elsewhere, the club have been backed to move for Juventus defender Gleison Bremer at the end of this season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on April 25, 2024:

Manchester United not in talks for Jeremie Frimpong, says Fabrizio Romano

Jeremie Frimpong has admirers at Old Trafford

Manchester United are not in talks to sign Jeremie Frimpong this summer, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch right-back has been in explosive form this season with Bayer Leverkusen, helping them win the Bundesliga. Recent reports have suggested that the Red Devils are already working to take him to Old Trafford at the end of this season.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Premier League giants are yet to decide on their targets for the summer.

“Some Manchester United fans have asked me about reports from some media outlets about United intensifying talks over Jeremie Frimpong, but I don’t really have an update from what I’ve said before.

"Man United have been scouting Frimpong for long time; he was already on the list before the World Cup in 2022,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“But Man United have not decided yet how much they want to invest on each position, this will be part of strategy in May and not now.

"Frimpong has a release clause, as already mentioned, so let’s see if United or any other club will decide to trigger it, but this will come later, as I understand nothing is happening now.”

Frimpong has appeared 40 times across competitions for the Bundesliga champions this season, registering 13 goals and 11 assists.

Red Devils backed to sign Gleison Bremer by journalist

Gleison Bremer has turned heads at Old Trafford

Manchester United could move for Gleison Bremer this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Brazilian defender has done a commendable job with Juventus so far and has apparently turned heads at Old Trafford. Bremer has registered 35 appearances across competitions for the Bianconeri this season, all of which have been starts.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones pointed out that the 27-year-old's release clause could make him a tempting target for the Red Devils.

"It is not yet clear which defenders Manchester United will target, but one thing to bear in mind through this summer is the valuations that are going to be put to them.

"It is difficult to see Manchester United starting to plough anything like £70million or £80million into single signings right now, so when names are touted for them, I think anything that is closer to the £50million mark is probably more reasonable," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"Bremer has a release clause, so maybe he fits with that. But, at the moment, Manchester United have a long list of names. and they need to uncover the actual price tags on all of them."

The Premier League giants are likely to invest in defence before the start of the new season, amid the uncertain futures of Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire.

Manchester United not eyeing Thomas Tuchel, says Fabrizio Romano

Thomas Tuchel will be available for his next assignment this summer

Manchester United are not considering Thomas Tuchel as a possible replacement for Erik ten Hag, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The German manager is set to part ways with Bayern Munich at the end of the season. Recent reports have suggested that the Red Devils want him to take the place of Erik ten Hag, who is under tremendous pressure following an underwhelming campaign.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano rubbished those claims.

“We’re waiting for Manchester United to decide the future of Erik ten Hag at the end of the season – this is going to be one to watch for sure.

"Still, despite rumours about Ten Hag’s future and about Thomas Tuchel possibly being the club’s preferred replacement, I’m not aware of anything else with other managers now,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“There’s nothing with Tuchel yet, so far. There have also not been any contacts between Tuchel and Bayern to continue at the club and change his mind about leaving this summer; what happens in the next weeks I don’t know, but so far they haven’t discussed the possibility to change his mind and keep him.”

Tuchel has experience of managing in the Premier League with Chelsea and won the UEFA Champions League at Stamford Bridge.