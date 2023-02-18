Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils in talks to sign Neymar; Lautaro Martinez wants Old Trafford move, and more - February 17, 2023

Manchester United played out an entertaining 2-2 draw against Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Thursday (February 16) in the UEFA Europa League knockout playoff first leg. Marcus Rashford scored one and forced a Jules Kounde own goal, but the tie remains evenly poised ahead of the second leg next Thursday (February 23).

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are in talks with Neymar’s entourage regarding a possible move. Elsewhere, Lautaro Martinez prefers a move to Old Trafford. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on February 17, 2023:

Manchester United in talks to sign Neymar

Neymar’s future in Paris is up in the air..

Manchester United are among the clubs talking to Neymar's representatives regarding a possible move, according to 90 Min.

The Brazilian’s future at Paris Saint-Germain is up in the air, and he could leave the end of the season. The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the 31-year-old and want him at Old Trafford.

Neymar has amassed 17 goals and 16 assists in 28 games across competitions this season for the Parisians.

He remains a key player for the club under Christophe Galtier and is under contract till 2025. The Ligue 1 champions are not in a hurry to push him through the door but will listen to offers should any potential suitors come calling.

Manchester United have gone from strength to strength under Erik ten Hag this season. The Dutch manager is expected to further invest in the squad at the end of the season. With an ownership change on the horizon at Old Trafford, Neymar could be a statement signing for the club's potential new owners.

Lautaro Martinez wants Old Trafford move

Lautaro Martinez (centre) has been sensational for Inter Milan this season,

Lautaro Martinez prefers a move to Manchester United, according to Todo Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The Argentinean has been on the Red Devils’ radar for a while, and the club could return for the player this summer. Ten Hag wants a new No. 9 to be the focal point of his attack, and Martinez has emerged as an option.

The 25-year-old has registered 15 goals and seven assists in 31 games across competitions this season for Inter Milan. However, the Nerazzurri could offload him to address their finances. Martinez would like to continue his association with the club, but if he has to leave, he would like to join Manchester United.

The Argentinean’s contract with Inter runs till 2026, and Inter value him at €100 million. It's unclear if the Red Devils would be willing to break the bank for Martinez.

Real Madrid want Diogo Dalot

Diogo Dalot has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Diogo Dalot, according to AS. The Portuguese right-back has enjoyed a new lease of life since the arrival of Ten Hag at Manchester United.

The 23-year-old has become a first-team regular under the Dutch manager and is the preferred choice for the right-back position.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Real Madrid are desperate to sign Man United full-back Diogo Dalot.



(Source: AS) Real Madrid are desperate to sign Man United full-back Diogo Dalot.(Source: AS) 🚨 Real Madrid are desperate to sign Man United full-back Diogo Dalot.(Source: AS) https://t.co/0uV0pnbbir

His recent form has turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu. The La Liga giants are in the market for a new right-back as a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal. Dalot has displayed all the attributes to show that he's well suited for the role.

The Portuguese’s contract with the Red Devils runs out at the end of next season. Manchester United are yet to tie him down to a new deal, prompting interest from Real Madrid. The Red Devils, though, have the player firmly in their plans and are working to extend his stay.

