Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils tricked into signing Cristiano Ronaldo, says former player; club willing to pay Ajax compensation for Erik ten Hag, and more - 5 April 2022

Manchester United dropped down to seventh in the Premier League table at the end of the weekend. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s wards are three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur as the race for the UEFA Champions League places is warming up.

Meanwhile, Shaun Goater believes the Red Devils were tricked into signing Cristiano Ronaldo last summer. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are willing to pay Ajax compensation for their manager Erik ten Hag.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 5th April 2022:

Manchester United tricked into signing Cristiano Ronaldo, says Shaun Goater

Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Old Trafford has not lived up to expectationst

Former Manchester City star Shaun Goater believes Manchester United were tricked into signing Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese was linked with a move to the Etihad last summer before the deal was hijacked by The Red Devils.

Speaking to Ladbrokes, as relayed by The Express, Goater said that Ronaldo’s arrival at Old Trafford reduced the competition for a world-class striker this summer.

“When I saw that news break that he'd signed for them (United), as a Manchester City fan, I thought it was good for us. I don't think City were ever really going to sign Ronaldo. Pep's teams play the way they play because it's about the team, not about the individual - and so I truly don't think it would have ever worked,” said Goater.

He added:

“It could be a really smart chess move from City, who have already thought a few steps ahead, maybe with one eye on the next summer transfer window, and by forcing United's hand into signing Ronaldo, it's likely to be one less team who are going to go after a striker this summer."

Goater continued:

"Look, I've been around the club long enough to know that they hardly ever get these decisions wrong. Whether that's on the pitch or off it, they have experts across all areas, so I wouldn't be surprised at all if City are making chess moves here that no one else has even thought of."

Goater also added that Ronaldo's arrival has hurt the balance at Manchester United.

“I knew he'd score goals, but I also knew that he'd take away from the shine of the future, and the youngsters they have. He was always going to score goals, but I didn't think the rest of the team would score goals as a direct result of him signing; someone was going to suffer. That balance had to work, and I don't think it has,” said Goater.

Ronaldo has top-scored for United with 18 goals but is all set to endure his first trophyless campaign in 12 years.

Red Devils willing to pay Ajax compensation for Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag could arrive at Old Trafford this summer.

Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has said that Manchester United are willing to pay Ajax compensation to secure their manager Erik ten Hag’s services. The Dutchman is among the favourites to take charge at Old Trafford next season.

Jonathan Shrager @JonathanShrager From what I can gather, nothing is finalised, nor imminent necessarily, but conversations are currently going well between Manchester United and Erik ten Hag From what I can gather, nothing is finalised, nor imminent necessarily, but conversations are currently going well between Manchester United and Erik ten Hag

Speaking on YouTube, Romano said that the two clubs share a cordial relationship, thanks to Edwin van der Sar, a former United goalkeeper.

“From what I’m told, on Man United’s side, they don’t see any problem for compensation. They would be ready to pay what is right to pay to Ajax. The conversation between the club has always been good. The relationship is fantastic, thanks to Edwin van der Sar. So there will be no problem between Ajax and Man United. There will be no issue between Erik ten Hag and Man United,” said Romano.

Kevin Phillips criticises fans who booed Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire has endured a difficult season so far.

Kevin Phillips has criticised fans who booed Harry Maguire in a recent game. The Englishman has endured a difficult season with Manchester United. Things went over the boil when he was booed while on international duty with The Three Lions.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Phillips urged fans to get behind Maguire.

“I didn’t like what I heard. He doesn’t deserve to be booed. Whenever he pulls on an England or a United shirt he gives it all. He is a very committed player who wants to win. Why would you boo him?"

He added:

"Whatever you think, you get behind your players. You don’t like to hear it or see it. I definitely wouldn’t support it. We have got to get out of the habit of doing that. When the lads pull on the England shirt, we want them to win. It is not right. For me, I don’t want to see it,” said Phillips.

