Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils turn down Neymar; Benjamin Pavard pushing for Old Trafford move, and more - August 14, 2023

Manchester United welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Old Trafford on Monday (August 14) in their 2023-24 Premier League opener. Manager Erik ten Hag will be eager to build on his good work from last season.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils turned down the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain attacker Neymar this summer. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich midfielder Benjamin Pavard is eager to join the English giants.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 14, 2023:

Manchester United turn down Neymar

Neymar is set to leave PSG this summer.

Manchester United were offered the chance to sign Neymar this summer, according to The Independent.

The Brazilian is close to moving to Saudi Arabia this month to join Al-Hilal. Paris Saint-Germain are ready to let him go following a less than impressive stint at Paris. The player has bagged 118 goals and 77 assists in 173 games across competitions but has not made more than 22 league appearances in a season.

The 31-year-old was initially offered to a host of clubs in Europe, including the Red Devils, this summer. However, Ten Hag opted not to move for Neymar. The Dutchman has shaped his squad according to his tactics and was unwilling to disrupt his good work by roping in the Brazilian.

Benjamin Pavard pushing for Old Trafford move

Benjamin Pavard is eager to move to Manchester United.

Benjamin Pavard has informed Bayern Munich that he wants to join Manchester United this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are on the hunt for a new defender in the wake of Harry Maguire’s impending move to West Ham United. Ten Hag has identified Pavard as his preferred choice.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Bavarians have informed the Frenchman that they don’t want to offload him.

“Manchester United’s favoured candidate is Benjamin Pavard. He’s already told Bayern Munich that he wants to go, and that he won’t sign a new contract,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Pavard sees this as a big opportunity and is pushing to make it happen, but Bayern have told him they have no intention to sell. I think he’s the favoured candidate, but in case it doesn’t happen, there is Jean-Clair Todibo – United’s scouts have been keeping an eye on him.”

Pavard’s contract with the Bundesliga giants expires in 12 months.

Sofyan Amrabat remains priority for Red Devils this summer

Sofyan Amrabat is wanted at Old Trafford.

Sofyan Amrabat is Ten Hag’s priority target at the moment, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The Dutch manager is planning to add more quality to his midfield and has set his sights on Amrabat. The Moroccan has been on impressive form for Fiorentina in recent times.

Sheth told Give Me Sport that Manchester United want to streamline their squad before moving for the 26-year-old.

“It looks like Amrabat is Ten Hag's key midfield target. United are really interested in him. They like him a lot.

"Erik ten Hag really likes him, more importantly. He has played under Erik ten Hag before, when ten Hag was the manager at Utrecht and Amrabat was a player there,” said Sheth.

He continued:

"Everyone knows his qualities because he showed them on the world stage for Morocco in that fantastic run at the World Cup at the back end of last year.

"There's definitely interest there, and Fiorentina are aware of the interest. I think United are in that position where they are ready to make a move for Amrabat, but they just want to streamline their squad and maybe recoup some money first of all."

The Red Devils have offloaded Fred this summer, while Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek also remains linked with exits.