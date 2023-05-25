Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils unlikely to sign Neymar; club eyeing Jordi Alba, and more - May 25, 2023

Manchester United welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford on Thursday (May 25) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's men need a point to secure a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are unlikely to sign Parisians attacker Neymar this summer. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are interested in outgoing Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on May 25, 2023:

Manchester United unlikely to sign Neymar

Neymar is likely to leave PSG this summer.

Manchester United are unlikely to sign Neymar this summer, according to Sport via Sport Witness.

The Brazilian forward is heavily linked with a move away from Paris Saint-Germain this year. The 31-year-old is no longer part of the plans at the Parc des Princes, and the Ligue 1 champions are eager to see the end of him. Neymar is also keen to move on in search of greener pastures.

The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the Brazilian and have been linked with him before. However, recent reports have indicated that there’s a real possibility of his arrival at Old Trafford this summer. Manager Erik ten Hag is attempting to turn the club’s fortunes around since taking charge last year and remains keen for attacking reinforcements.

Neymar has emerged as a target recentkym and the Premier League giants have been offered the chance to secure his signature. The player’s entourage has reached out to Manchester United to explore a move at the end of the season. However, negotiations have hit a standstill over the Brazilian’s wage demands.

The Red Devils are reluctant to offer the 31-year-old a long-term contract due to concerns over his injury history. Meanwhile, Neymar’s salary requirements do not suit a short-term deal. As such, talks have stalled, and a move looks increasingly unlikely this summer.

Red Devils eyeing Jordi Alba

Jordi Alba is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Jordi Alba, according to Sport via Caught Offside.

The Spanish full-back is set to leave Barcelona this summer as a free agent and is looking for his next destination. A move to Old Trafford could be on the cards at the end of the season. The Red Devils are laying down plans for the upcoming season and believe that the 34-year-old could add value to their squad.

Ten Hag is attempting a culture revamp at Old Trafford and wants to bring in more experience to mix with his young talents. Manchester United are well stocked in the left-back position, with Luke Shaw in impeccable form recently. The Englishman has also been impressive at centre-back this season, so Alba’s arrival would help provide cover in the wing-back position.

The Red Devils do have Tyrell Malacia, who has also done well since arriving last summer. However, Alba's experience and quality, coupled with his availability on a free transfer, make him an attractive option for the club.

Bayern Munich want Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot could be available on a Bosman move this summer.

Bayern Munich have entered the race to sign Adrien Rabiot, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The French midfielder was a target for Manchester United last year, but a move failed to materialise. The Red Devils went on to sign Christian Eriksen but remain interested in Rabiot ahead of the summer.

The Frenchman’s contract with Juventus expires at the end of next month. The Bianconeri want him to stay and have already offered him a new deal. However, Rabiot is likely to leave in search of a new challenge.

Ten Hag remains in the market for a new midfielder and wants to return for the 28-year-old this summer. However, Manchester United face competition from the Bavarians, among others, for his signature.

