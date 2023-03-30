Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils urged to sign Fulham midfielder; Newcastle United like Scott McTominay, and more - March 30, 2023

Manchester United travel to St. James’ Park on Sunday (April 2) to face Newcastle United in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s men beat the Magpies last month in the EFL Cup final.

Meanwhile, a former player has urged the Red Devils to sign a Fulham midfielder. Elsewhere, Newcastle United are interested in United midfielder Scott McTominay. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 30, 2023.

Manchester United urged to sign Joao Palhinha

Palhinha has been very impressive at Craven Cottage.

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has urged the club to sign Joao Palhinha this summer.

The Portuguese has been a revelation for Fulham since arriving at the club last summer. The 27-year-old has registered 29 appearances for the Cottagers this season, scoring four goals and has been indispensable for them.

Speaking to MyBettingSites, Parker was full of praise for Palhinha.

“Yes, yes, yes, yes and yes I want Palhinha at Man United. He is good. He is Fulham’s best signing in ages, and he would be amazing at Man United. He has been consistent all season. He has so many qualities, and he could even have played football back in the ’80s and ’90s, and that says everything about how versatile he is,” said Parker.

He added:

“He is physical; he is a clean tackler; he distributes very well, and he goes up and down as well. He is an all-round player, but he is not an all-round average Jo; he is all-round amazing. Without a shadow of a doubt, he would improve Man United’s team; that’s for sure.”

Parker also said that Palhinha would be a cheaper alternative to the likes of Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham for the Red Devils.

“I would even prefer him over Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham. Their price tag is absolutely mad because they are English. I don’t want Man United to participate in that ridiculous fight about signing a player, who is that expensive,” said Parker.

Both Rice and Bellingham are expected to ignite bidding wars for their services this summer.

Newcastle United like Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay is wanted at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle United are interested in Scott McTominay, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Scottish midfielder has struggled for opportunities with Manchester United this season and is no longer guaranteed regular football. With the Red Devils likely to move for a new midfielder this summer, the 26-year-old could become surplus to requirements. McTominay has appeared 32 times across competitions for United this season, mostly from the bench, registering two goals and one assist.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Red Devils turned down advances for the Scot in January.

“Midfielder and winger remain two priorities for Newcastle; I think they will be busy but also smart on the market as always. Scott McTominay remains a player they really like, including Eddie Howe, but Man United rejected the approaches in January, and let’s see what they will decide in the summer!” wrote Romano.

McTominay rose through the ranks at Old Trafford but could be open to a move away if he's assured regular playing time.

Erik ten Hag to make Victor Lindelof decision this summer

Victor Lindelof could leave Old Trafford this summer.

Erik ten Hag will decide Victor Lindelof’s future this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Swedish defender is no longer first-choice at Manchester United following the arrival of Lisandro Martinez this summer. The Argentinean has been outstanding for Manchester United, with his form relegating Lindelof to the bench.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said that Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid wanted the 28-year-old in January, but Ten Hag refused to let Lindelof leave.

"From what I understand, Erik ten Hag, at the end of the season, will make a decision on two players. One is Victor Lindelof, because speaking with the Swedish national team, Lindelof said that he wants to play. In January, he had two possibilities - one was Inter and one was Atletico Madrid - but Lindelof decided to stay because Erik ten Hag said no,” said Romano.

He continued:

“Ten Hag said the player is going nowhere. And so in January, nothing happened. But for the summer, now it is Ten Hag who has to make a decision and speak to Lindelof to decide the future."

Lindelof has registered 21 appearances across competitions for Manchester United this season.

