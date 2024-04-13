Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils want Adrien Rabiot, Marcus Rashford advised to leave, and more - April 13, 2024

Manchester United travel to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, April 13, to face Bournemouth in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's men need all three points against the Cherries to keep hopes alive of a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are reportedly interested in signing Adrien Rabiot. Elsewhere, Marcus Rashford has been advised to leave Old Trafford.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from April 13, 2024.

Manchester United want Adrien Rabiot

Adrian Rabiot is wanted at Old Trafford

Manchester United are hoping to bring Adrian Rabiot to Old Trafford this summer, according to Calciomercato. The French midfielder's contract with Juventus is set to run out at the end of this season and he hasn't agreed to an extension yet.

Rabiot is highly rated in the European circuit and has been in decent form this season as well. The 29-year-old has registered four goals and three assists in 27 appearances across competitions for the Bianconeri this season.

The Red Devils have had their eyes on Rabiot for a while and attempted to sign him in 2022. A deal apparently failed to materialize due to disagreements regarding wage requirements.

However, the Premier League giants are willing to try again this year. Newcastle United are also believed to have their eyes on the Frenchman who is likely to leave Turin at the end of this season.

Marcus Rashford advised to leave by pundit

Marcus Rashford has struggled for form this season

Football pundit Jermaine Beckford believes Marcus Rashford should leave Manchester United to rediscover his top form.

The English forward has been a shadow of his former self this season, registering eight goals and five assists from 38 games across competitions. The situation has added to speculation regarding his future, even though he only signed a new contract last summer.

Speaking on the World Class Stamp podcast, Beckford acknowledged that the 26-year-old has all the qualities to become world-class.

"He’s been way out of form. Marcus Rashford has all of the ingredients to be a world-class player, he really has, but there’s something that isn’t clicking with him over the last two years, and that’s frustrating. He seems slightly off calibration at the moment," said Beckford.

Beckford added that a move to Paris Saint-German (PSG) could help Rashford realize his full potential.

“Yes, the pressure of playing for Manchester United, arguably one of the biggest clubs in the world, is humongous. There’s no hiding place. By moving to a PSG for example, a massive club, but nowhere near United,” said Beckford.

The Parisians have previously been linked with Rashford, who has been named as an option to replace Kylian Mbappe at the club.

Red Devils planning Willy Kambwala renewal

Willy Kambwala has caught the eye at Old Trafford this season

Manchester United are planning to hand Willy Kambwala a new deal, according to GiveMeSport. The 19-year-old was promoted to the first team this season following a series of unfortunate injuries and he hasn't disappointed so far.

Kambwala has appeared eight times in all competitions for the Red Devils' senior team, even starting two games.

The teenager was magnificent against Liverpool last weekend in the 2-2 draw. The Red Devils are pleased with his efforts and want to end any speculation regarding his future. The player's contract with the Premier League giants runs until 2025 but the club are hoping to keep him at Old Trafford for a long time.