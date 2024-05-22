Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils want Andrea Cambiaso; INEOS admire Mauricio Pochettino, and more - May 22, 2024

Manchester United are preparing to face bitter rivals Manchester City at the Wembley on Saturday, May 25, in the FA Cup final. The two clubs are coming off contrasting seasons; while City won the Premier League, the Red Devils finished eighth.

Meanwhile, the Old Trafford outfit have set their sights on Juventus left-back Andrea Cambiaso. Elsewhere, minority owners INEOS are long-term admirers of former Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on May 22, 2024:

Manchester United want Andrea Cambiaso

Andrea Cambiaso

Manchester United are interested in Andrea Cambiaso, according to Tutto Juve. The Italian left-back has been quite impressive for Juventus this season, registering 39 appearances across competitions, starting 32.

Erik ten Hag is looking for a new full-back this summer amid the injury woes of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. The left-back position has been a weak link this season, and the Dutch manager has identified Cambiaso as the candidate to sort the issue.

The 24-year-old has scored three goals and set up six, so he could be an asset in the final third as well. The Italian's contract with Bianconeri runs till 2027, but they are looking to tie him down to a new deal. The Red Devils are hoping to prise him away this year but face competition from Arsenal for his services.

INEOS admire Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino

Manchester United could be interested in Mauricio Pochettino this summer, according to acclaimed journalist David Ornstein.

The Argentinean manager parted ways with Chelsea on Tuesday and could be available for his next assignment. The Red Devils have underachieved this season, and Ten Hag's future remains up in the air. INEOS could consider a managerial change depending on the outcome of the FA Cup final.

On the Sky Sports Back Pages podcast, Ornstein added that the Red Devils job would appeal to Pochettino.

“I think Manchester United have been heavily linked with him for some time, before Ten Hag. He met with INEOS about the Nice job too, so there is a relationship there - and I’m sure that now he is available, he will be in the thinking of clubs like Manchester United," said Ornstein.

He continued:

“Given the background of a club like Manchester United, I’m sure they will hold some appeal to him. I’m not suggesting that it’s going to happen, we will have to wait and see what will happen with Erik ten Hag of course. But clearly it is one to watch because they are that sort of club."

However, Ornstein warned that there was no guarantees that the Argentinean would be a good fit at Old Trafford, though.

“You have got to think about the structure of a club like Manchester United and INEOS. If it didn’t quite work for Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea where they wanted to bring in set-piece coaches - where he was said to be against that in favour of a more traditional style of management - would it work at somewhere like Manchester United where they are trying to do something similar with their sporting directors and so on?" said Ornstein.

He concluded:

“Maybe he will take a break. He was out of the game for quite a long time after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, and before joining Chelsea opportunities came and went. He will like to see himself at that top echelon, and he’ll have to make this decision very carefully."

Pochettino has ample experience managing in the Premier League with the Blues and Tottenham Hotspur, but he hasn't been successful in England.

Red Devils eyeing Michael Olise

Michael Olise

Manchester United are convinced about a move for Michael Olise this summer, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The French forward has endured an injury-riddled season with Crystal Palace but still registered 10 goals and six assists in 19 outings across competitions. The Red Devils are looking for attacking reinforcements this summer and have been linked to Olise recently.

Speaking to The United Stand, Romano said that a move for the 22-year-old has been approved behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

"There is a good release clause, so many clubs are interested in Olise, not just Manchester United. United are there, they have approved this possibility in terms of scouting, even before INEOS came into the club," said Romano.

He continued:

“Already since October they started discussing [a move] internally. November, in a meeting they had, Olise was one of the names they mentioned as one of the potential summer targets. The player is 100 percent approved internally and now also with the new people who came to the club from INEOS."

However, Romano added that there's nothing advanced in terms of negotiations with the Eagles regarding a move this summer.

“Olise is one of the names on the list, for sure, but it’s not advanced in terms of negotiations or contacts.

"Also, there will be competition from many clubs, including Chelsea, who wanted to sign him one year ago. He’s appreciated at Arsenal and Newcastle. It’s not going to be easy [for United].”

Olise is under contract with the London side till 2027.