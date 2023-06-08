Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils want Axel Disasi; Kim Min-jae available for bargain price, and more - June 8, 2023

Manchester United are expected to invest prudentlt in the squad this summer. Erik ten Hag has seen his team massively improve this season but needs a few new faces to hit a higher gear.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are keeping a close eye on Monaco defender Axel Disasi. Elsewhere, Napoli defender Kim Min-jae could be available for a bargain price this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 8, 2023:

Manchester United want Axel Disasi

Axel Disasi could be on the move this summer.

Manchester United are in the race to sign Axel Disasi, according to journalist Jonathan Johnson.

The French defender is likely to leave Monaco this summer following a string of impressive outings. The Red Devils are plotting to take him to Old Trafford. In his column for Caught Offside, Johnson said that there’s a lot of interest in Disasi ahead of the summer.

“It’s clear there’ll be some players moving on (from Monaco) this summer. One of those is Axel Disasi, who has been linked with Manchester United and a few other clubs and who is expected to go very soon,” wrote Johnson.

He added:

“There’s a lot of interest in Disasi, and it doesn’t surprise me, as he’s a very solid defender, somebody who could do a job for a lot of clubs playing in Europe next season. I expect interest in Disasi to continue to intensify in the coming days and weeks.”

Johnson also pointed out that Monaco will not have any bargaining chips in potential talks for Disasi:

“Monaco are also not in a position to be picky about who they sell, because they have to bring in money now that they’ve missed out on Europe. They unfortunately don’t have the safety net that they might have had in the past with someone like Aurelien Tchouameni, who brought in a big fee,” wrote Johnson.

He continued:

“Disasi might raise some money but probably not enough to plug the gap that European football leaves. There’s also a danger for Monaco that clubs targeting players like Disasi and Fofana will be aware of their situation and potentially make Monaco wait in order to drive down the price a bit and drive a bargain.”

Disasi helped register ten clean sheets in 49 games across competitions this season for Monaco.

Kim Min-jae available for bargain price

Kim Min-jae is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United could sign Kim Min-jae for less than €50 million this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are heavily linked with a move for the South Korean ahead of the summer. Kim has been a revelation for Napoli this season, so the Premier League giants are eyeing him with interest.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano said that the Serie A champions are trying to change the player’s release clause.

“Napoli are trying to change the release clause, but the feeling at the club is that is going to be complicated, so the release clause will probably be that one at less than €50million.

"He is available at the beginning of July, with Manchester United in the race. Newcastle are interested but not attacking the situation yet,” said Romano.

Kim could be a stellar replacement for Harry Maguire at Old Trafford.

Red Devils warned against David de Gea sale

David de Gea’s future at Old Trafford remains undecided.

Manchester United first-team coach Benni McCarthy reckons the club cannot afford to let David de Gea leave this summer.

The Spanish goalkeeper has divided opinion among fans recently. His contract with the Red Devils runs out at the end of this month, but talks for an extension haven’t reached a conclusive end.

Speaking to 947 Joburg, McCarthy was full of praise for the 32-year-old.

“It would be a crime if Man United lose a goalkeeper like David de Gea. He kept 17 clean sheets in the league. Of course, you’re going to concede, but to win the Golden Glove for yet another season is remarkable,” said McCarthy.

He continued:

“You see how difficult the league is, so I understand that, yes, everyone has a bad game here and there. It doesn’t stop him from being one of the best goalkeepers I’ve seen and worked with. He is unbelievable.”

Diogo Costa is among the names being considered as a replacement for De Gea.

